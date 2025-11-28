Dylan Efron shares sweet tribute to Robert Irwin after the Dancing With the Stars finale

Dylan Efron (Image via Getty)

Dancing With the Stars season 34 ended with Robert Irwin and Witney Carson winning the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy on Nov. 25. Soon after the finale, Dylan Efron shared an online post about his time on the show with Robert.

Dylan uploaded photos of the two of them on a plane and wrote, “This experience was made better with you alongside.” The message was followed by Robert’s reply, “Dude you are the best. I’m so happy I got to be on this season with you.” Their exchange showed how they stayed connected throughout the competition.

Robert’s win came ten years after his sister Bindi Irwin won season 21. His family, including Bindi, Chandler Powell, and Terri Irwin, supported him during the season. He also received support from other contestants.

Xochitl Gomez gave him flowers after the finale and later wrote on her Instagram Story, “I am so incredibly proud of you two.”

Dylan finished in fourth place with his partner Daniella Karagach. The season ended with Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy as runners-up. Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa took third place, and Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten placed fifth.

After the Dancing With the Stars finale, Robert spoke about his upcoming plans. He said he would travel to New York and then to South Africa for a new wildlife project before returning to Australia. Witney added that she would visit him there after the season.

Dylan Efron’s message to Robert Irwin post Dancing With the Stars win

Dylan Efron posted his message soon after Robert Irwin was announced as the winner. Along with photos, Dylan wrote, “Can’t wait to hang out in the wild.” The post reflected the friendship they formed through rehearsals, backstage interactions, and joint travel during the season.

Robert responded by saying, “Catch you soon, mate.” Their comments showed how their time on the show helped them build a connection outside the ballroom.

Dylan and Daniella Karagach reached the top four after multiple weeks of routines. They performed across themed nights and advanced through several rounds before the final vote.

The finale included performances from finalists Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy, Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa, and Elaine Hendrix with Alan Bersten. Robert and Witney secured the final vote after their last dances of the season.

Robert also received support from Xochitl Gomez, who took part in a duet with him earlier in the season. After the finale, she presented him with flowers and shared a message online that said, “What a season.”

These interactions marked the closing moments of the competition and showed the teamwork among the contestants.

Dylan later mentioned that he enjoyed the experience and the chance to meet new people. His post for Robert became a closing note to his own time on the show.

It also offered a small look at the relationships formed during the season, especially among contestants who shared rehearsals, travel schedules, and live show routines while preparing for weekly performances.

Robert Irwin’s season recap and next steps

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson completed the season with steady progress each week. After their win, Robert posted a message for Witney and wrote, “Thank you. This was everything I dreamed it would be.”

He​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ mentioned that during training, his mom gave him all the necessary guidance, and she was always helping him to be ready for each rehearsal. Also, he has expressed that the victory was very special and close to his heart because his sister Bindi had won a decade ago, which is why he called it a moment of the circle of life for his family.

The show had different elements, such as themed nights, group dances, and a duet between Robert and Xochitl Gomez. In addition, Robert was dealing with an injured rib in the last week of the competition, but with the help of a doctor, he kept going with his rehearsals.

Post-finale, he shared his plans for the near future. Among other things, he mentioned that he is going to be in New York for work and then from there to South Africa for the filming of another wildlife show. When they talked about what was going to happen next, Witney said she’d go to Australia to see him and added, “You’re not getting rid of me that easy.”

Stay tuned for more updates.