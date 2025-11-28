Dancing With the Stars: Producers address the talk of two seasons a year

Deena Katz and Conrad Green (Image via Getty)

Following the record-breaking finale of Dancing With the Stars Season 34, executive producers Conrad Green and Deena Katz are addressing a question that has been lingering over the ballroom over the years, which is whether the show would ever be seen again with two seasons a year.

Following the speech by Robert Irwin and Witney Carson, who became the winners of the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, the two producers discussed the increased viewership, a new cultural imprint of the show, and the possibility of Dancing With the Stars becoming a bi-annual event again.

Dancing With the Stars producers discuss the possibility of two seasons a year

Moments after the live three-hour Season 34 finale wrapped, Green and Katz walked off the ballroom floor into a new wave of attention.

Ratings had spiked, social-media engagement reached its highest point in years, and fans on forums and entertainment sites began speculating about the show’s future — including whether ABC might revive the twice-annual format that defined earlier eras of Dancing With the Stars.

Asked directly about the possibility, Green was measured but clear. “Being on twice a year is great for the show,” he said, before noting that



“There’s a lot to be said for being on once a year. It just feels like a real event that everyone looks forward to. You don’t want to overstay your welcome.”



He added that if the network were to greenlight a second yearly cycle, “we would happily embrace that challenge.”

The combination of excitement and precaution is indicative of the production ideology of Dancing With the Stars in general.

Green has stressed that the revival of the show, both in moving back to ABC after a season on Disney Plus and new fan demographics forming out on TikTok, Instagram, and X, has been pegged on the maintenance of the ballroom vibe but not overindulgence.

Katz echoed that sentiment when discussing the behind-the-scenes shifts that led to Season 34’s momentum. She highlighted the cast as the foundation of the show’s revival. As for the pro dancers, she said,



“These guys, they have the hardest jobs on this show. Each one of them this year, with those freestyles, did something exactly right for their celebrities.”



Her insistence that the pros are “the stars of the show” underscores why production decisions — including scheduling — are made with both workload and longevity in mind.

Green also pointed to the hosts as crucial to the show’s renewed standing, as it was moved over to ABC. He said,



“Alfonso [Ribeiro] and Julianne [Hough] are a completely fresh take. It felt like [we had] a soft relaunch, and the audience could fall in love with the show again.”



Their chemistry, combined with the emphasis on storytelling and artistry, has helped reestablish Dancing With the Stars as appointment television.

The question of two seasons a year resurfaced after former host Tom Bergeron used his Season 34 appearance to urge ABC to bring back the traditional results show.

Fans responded by calling for a broader return to the show’s early-era format — including spring and fall cycles.

Pointing to shifts in network priorities and the competitive programming landscape, Green addressed the results-show component, saying,



“I don’t know in the modern economics of the industry whether that makes as much sense as it used to.”



Still, the show’s upward momentum has sparked speculation across fan communities. With Robert Irwin’s win — ten years after sister Bindi lifted the trophy — and finalists including Alix Earle, Jordan Chiles, Dylan Efron, and Elaine Hendrix generating high engagement, the appetite for more Dancing With the Stars appears strong.

Katz noted that the show’s casting success is rooted in instinct and balance, saying she works to create



“a cast that is balanced and appeals to our older audience, our younger Gen Z audience, and pulls it all together.”



Green believes the enthusiasm will translate into more celebrities wanting to join. He said,



“I would hope so, absolutely.”



But he stressed that only those who genuinely want to dance belong on the show:



“The people who want to do the show actually want to dance. That’s been the theme of this season.”



It’s that sincerity, he suggested, that has rekindled the show’s emotional impact.

As the cast boarded a post-finale red-eye flight to New York for a press tour, the producers’ comments traveled just as quickly across social media.

Fans debated whether the Tuesday-night shift, which moved the show away from NFL competition, gives it room for expansion.

Green noted that the move “has helped,” praising the social-media reach of contestants and dancers who’ve captured younger viewers.

Regardless of what decision is made by ABC, Dancing With the Stars will continue to be one of the staples of mass entertainment - supported by a cast, crew, and a fan base dedicated to keeping its ballroom spirit up.

Stay tuned for more updates.