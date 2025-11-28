Who emerged as the runner-up in RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 7? Details explored

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 7 runner up Elle Vosque (Image via BBC)

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 7 has concluded with a high-energy grand finale hosted by judge and host RuPaul Charles and joined by visiting judges Alan Carr, Michelle Visage, and Graham Norton.

Four finalists: Elle Vosque, Catrin Feelings, Bones, and Silllexa Diction competed to win the series, battling one last time on the runway and lip syn challenge, with elevated fashion.

The finalist sat down with judges RuPaul and Michelle Visage for a serious, reflective conversation on their journey on the show, before Silllexa Diction and Catrin Feelings were announced to be eliminated by RuPaul, narrowing down the competition.

The top two finalists, Bones and Elle, later faced off in a lip-sync battle performing on You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real) by American disco singer Sylvester.

RuPaul announced Bones as the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 7, earning the title of the UK's next drag superstar, along with a £25,000 cash prize, wearing a floaty black gown paired with black leather thigh-high boots and gloves.

22-year-old Elle Vosque from Belfast emerged as the runner-up of the series, wearing a bright, fuchsia pink dress, a fitted bodice, and a large, flowing skirt with matching long pink gloves.

"I’ve earned so many other things:" RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 7 runner-up Elle Vosque posted a sweet message after the finale

After the finale of RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 7 concluded, Elle took to Instagram, thanking everyone, calling it a dream come true to be a part of the competition, adding,

The crown wasn’t mine in the end, but I’ve earned so many other things from this experience, including 11 new sisters, friendship, and memories I shall cherish for the rest of my life!

Elle reflected on the end of the journey with pure joy and gratitude, starting with “Well…I have had the absolute time of my life!” further sharing how she is so so proud of everyone involved in Season 7, and how being part of Drag Race has truly felt like “a complete dream come true.

She further expressed her admiration for RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 7 winner Bones, congratulating, writing further,

Tonight is about celebrating my gorgeous friend and sister @itsjustbones. All hail the Queen! Congratulations, my Queen- to go through this whole thing with you has been incredible, I admire you so much, and I am so proud of you! Can’t wait to cheer you on in everything you do with this reign- you are gonna bloody smash it! I love you x

Known as Evan Keating out of drag, Elle Vosque is a drag performer from Belfast, Northern Ireland, UK, who was born on December 28, 2002, and was the only finalist on RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 7 to have reached the finale without ever ranking below safe.

Talking about her name, the first part, Elle, is inspired by Elle Woods in the movie Legally Blonde, and actress Jessica Vosk was the inspiration behind her second name, Vosque.

She has been doing Drag for four years, as she told the BBC about her drag career, saying:

I’ve been doing drag for four years. The initial Elle experience, you will never see any footage, but it's wild, but since then I have practised my makeup every day and perfected my craft. I like to say that my four-year drag career is the equivalent of someone else's ten-year career. I have worked so hard, and I have done everything I could have done to prepare me for this moment.

Evan Keating was studying a Textile Art, Design and Fashion degree at Ulster University in her second year when she participated in RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 7.

Beyond working at the Belfast School of Art fashion studio, Elle is a regular performer on Union Street, where she showcases high-fashion looks shaped by his fashion studies and lip-syncing to her favourite anthems.

