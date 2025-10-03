Who went home on RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 7 week 2? Details explored

RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 7 week 2 elimination
Pasty’s runway performance and bottom two placement
During the second week, the queens were tasked with creating a runway look using leftover materials and fabric from previous series for the maxi challenge.
Pasty presented a velvet jumpsuit but tripped on her flares shortly after stepping on the runway. Judges Michelle Visage and Graham Norton noted the outfit's legs were of uneven lengths due to differences in hemming.
Pasty was placed in the bottom two alongside Viola, whose spider-themed gown did not meet the judges’ requirements. Both queens participated in a lip-sync to Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Heartbreak (Make Me a Dancer). Pasty continued to struggle with her outfit during the performance, which led to her elimination.
Lip-sync and elimination
The lip-sync was the final determining factor for week two. Pasty’s outfit caused further issues as her flares caught on her shoes, affecting her movement on stage. After the performance, RuPaul instructed Pasty to sashay away. Unlike the previous week, there was no Lucky Cow twist to grant her a second chance.
Following the elimination, Pasty said it was difficult to be the first to go, noting she had been the "Lucky Cow" in week one but not this time. She added that she was proud to have taken part and formed connections in drag.
Sally TM was declared the winner of the maxi challenge in week two for her picnic-themed runway outfit and received the RuPeter badge. The next episode will feature the Girl Group challenge, with guest judge Nadine Coyle from Girls Aloud.
Pasty’s background and Drag career
Pasty, 30, from Cornwall, explained that her interest in drag started at a young age, inspired by characters from Mrs. Doubtfire and Hocus Pocus.
She described her drag persona as influenced by Winifred Sanderson, the lead witch in Hocus Pocus, and shared that she performed fantasy reenactments during her childhood. In her pre-show BBC interview, Pasty said:
“I really wanted to do drag because I grew up watching Mrs. Doubtfire and Hocus Pocus. I'd say that my drag personality was ready to burst out from a very young age.”
Before appearing on Drag Race UK, Pasty performed themed shows, including tours named Chicken Hun and a Tracy Beaker-themed show.
Her stage name is derived from the Cornish pastry; initially, she performed as “Pasty Palmer,” inspired by EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer. She became known as the “Sausage Roll Queen” following a viral burlesque performance.
Pasty indicated that she looked forward to character comedy challenges on the show but expressed reservations about design challenges.
She described herself as prioritizing enjoyment and meeting RuPaul over competitiveness. In interviews, she emphasized her goal to bring recognition to Cornwall and to fully participate in the series’ challenges.
