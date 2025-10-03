Who went home on RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 7 week 2? Details explored

Pasty from RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 7 (Image via BBC)

The seventh season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK continued with its second week of competition, where the first queen of the series was eliminated.

Cornish contestant Pasty left the show after not meeting the judges’ standards during the runway and maxi challenge. In week one, she had avoided elimination thanks to a twist involving The Lucky Cow, which allowed the queens to vote for a contestant in the bottom three to stay.

This week, without a twist to offer a second chance, Pasty competed in a lip-sync against Viola and was instructed to 'sashay away' by RuPaul.