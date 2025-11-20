"We freaking did it:" Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Ezra Sosa expresses his emotions after qualifying for finals for the first time

Dancing with the Stars contestant Jordan Chiles and pro partner Ezra Sosa (Image via Getty)

Dancing with the Stars season 34 is about to end with five finalists ready to perform for the last time, competing for the mirrorball trophy on the finale scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, on ABC at 8:00 pm ET.

Olympian gymnast Jordan Chiles and her pro partner Ezra Sosa are one of the finalists of the season, with Sosa's first time reaching the finale, who got promoted as a professional dancer last year, but he got eliminated with his partner Anna Delvey in the first week of Dancing with the Stars season 33.

The 25-year-old dancer posted a picture on Instagram on November 19, 2025, of a moment when he and Jordan received the news that they reached the finals on semi-final night.

Ezra was seen frozen and fell to the ground in shock after receiving the good news, while Jordan also stood shocked with her hands on her mouth, as he captioned it, writing:

We freaking did it :’) made my first ever finale on @dancingwiththestars



I have so much gratitude in this moment. Still in shook but so blessed to have the support of so many and most importantly blessed to have the best partner ever. @jordanchiles i couldn’t have done this without you. Love you forever. FINALE LETS GO!!!!!

Here's what the pair said about reaching the finale of Dancing with the Stars season 34

After the Prince Night in the semifinals of Dancing with the Stars that premiered on November 18, 2025, on ABC, Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa were still visibly emotional when they stopped to talk with Entertainment Tonight’s Denny Directo.

As the interviewer congratulated them, Jordan admitted she was still processing everything, explaining that the shock of making the finale had not quite gotten out of her head, further explaining:

I've been in a in multiple situations as an athlete where you are so close of making a team and so close that you feel like you've done everything. And that is, you know, yes, we're on a TV show. Yes, we're doing that. But like the competitive person in me and the athleticism that I have, I honestly was just like, you know what, I'm just going to go out there, do whatever. So, literally everything was a make or break situation.

Jordan further talks about Ezra telling her that she can't describe how happy she feels to have Ezra as her partner when Ezra jumped in, telling her that he is gonna cry, wiping away his tears, as Jordan added, praising him:

This dude has done so much through his whole entire season, from coming now his first season and getting eliminated week one, and now his second season and we’re in the finale. That’s just, you know, that’s just success to him, and I appreciate everything that he's done.

During the semifinals on November 18, 2025, Jordan and Ezra performed two routines. The first round saw them doing a Jive to Raspberry Beret, which got them all 9s from the three judges, making it a total of 27 out of 30.

In the second round, their Argentine Tango on U Got the Look won it for them, receiving the perfect score from the judges for the first time in the season, and helped them reach the finale of Dancing with the Stars season 34.

Jordan later spoke to PEOPLE about the perfect score, which got interpreted wrong by the public and put her in the spotlight, with many fans puzzled by her words.

The 24-year-old Olympic gold-winning gymnast said:

That’s my first perfect score in anything. I am so happy it came on DWTS, and now I am more confident of getting a perfect score in my sport.

Since Jordan has earned several perfect 10s in NCAA gymnastics at UCLA, people were left confused and wondering about what she meant.

Chiles went on X to clear things up, explaining that she was not referring to a 10 in a single event explaining:

For everyone wondering what I meant about a perfect score, I meant a perfect 40 in gymnastics terms! Yes, I’ve gotten a perfect score on an event, but not on every event at the same time.

She then expanded on the scoring difference between gymnastics and Dancing with the Stars, writing:

If you think about it each judge gives a 10 for perfection which is the same as a 10 on an event so if there are 3–4 judges and they all give 10 then it’s a perfect score, same as if I get 10s on each event at the same time it’s a perfect score lol— sorry for the confusion everyone!!

Dancing with the Stars finale would feature the top five: Dylan Efron, Elaine Hendrix, Jordan Chiles, Robert Irwin, and Alix Earle performing three different routines on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, on ABC at 8:00 pm ET.

Stay tuned for more updates.