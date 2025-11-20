Physical: Asia's Dom Tommaso meets Itoi for a parkour session, calls the Team Japan star a "beast"

Yoshio Itoi and Dom Tomasso from Physical: Asia

Physical: Asia star Dom Tommaso met up with Team Japan’s Itoi Yoshio for an outdoor parkour session, sharing a light-hearted reunion in a public park and showcasing a series of athletic moves together.

In an Instagram video posted by Tommaso, the Australian athlete praised Itoi’s ability, calling him “so athletic” and referring to him as a “beast” after guiding him through a sequence of parkour drills.







Physical: Asia – A post-show reunion between two fan favorites

The meetup comes shortly after Physical: Asia wrapped filming, giving fans another glimpse of the camaraderie that developed among competitors from different national teams.

Tommaso, known internationally by his professional name DomTomato, is a longtime parkour athlete, and Itoi’s appearance alongside him in the video quickly gained attention from viewers who followed their performances throughout Physical: Asia.

According to the Instagram clip, the two athletes met in a park where Tommaso guided Itoi through a range of parkour movements.

The video begins with a simple introduction showing the Physical: Asia contestants together, highlighting the cross-team respect that formed during the season.

Tommaso then proceeds to teach Itoi a variety of basic and intermediate parkour techniques.

In the footage, Tommaso demonstrates several movements such as jumping over blocks, controlled drops from short heights, and transitioning between obstacles.

Itoi follows each demonstration closely, performing the moves with confidence and surprising fluidity.

Even with his age difference compared to the younger parkour athletes, Itoi keeps pace with Tommaso throughout the session.

Observers who watched the clip noted how naturally Itoi embraced the training.

The video shows him completing each movement that Tommaso suggests, including practiced vaults and soft-landing jumps.

Tommaso appears impressed and vocal about Itoi’s ability. In the clip, he says,



“He is so athletic. So easy to teach him Parkour. He's a beast.”



The remark reflects Tommaso’s genuine reaction and reinforces the admiration fans saw between the competitors during Physical: Asia.

A Light-Hearted Training Session After Physical: Asia

The atmosphere in the video is relaxed and playful, showing both athletes enjoying the opportunity to train together after the intense competition of Physical: Asia.

The session goes beyond technical movement; it captures the personality and joy that often come with shared athletic passion.

Several clips show them laughing, resetting between movements, and encouraging each other.

One of the more notable moments comes when Tommaso teaches Itoi how to attempt a backflip.

Parkour athletes often start newcomers with supported flips, and the video follows the same safe progression.

As the two prepare, the clip notes a detail about Itoi having a sweatshirt tied around his waist while attempting the movement.

With Tommaso’s support, Itoi practices the backflip several times.

The progression is clear: Itoi tries, resets, attempts again, and learns the mechanic with Tommaso’s guidance.

After a couple of tries, Itoi completes the backflip with assistance, marking one of the most shared moments from the video online.

The clip ends with the two sharing a brief exchange after landing the supported flip, highlighting the mutual respect between them.

A bond formed Beyond Physical: Asia

Fans of Physical: Asia are already familiar with the sportsmanship displayed between teams throughout the first season, and the Tommaso-Itoi meetup further reinforces that dynamic.

Even though Australia and Japan competed against each other in several quests, the athletes continued to support one another after the show ended.

Tommaso’s Instagram video also shows the relaxed environment the athletes embraced once the pressure of the competition lifted.

The outdoor setting, casual clothing, and informal instruction stand in contrast to the show’s structured challenges and national stakes.

For fans, the video serves as a reminder of how strongly the cast connected during the series.

The session also demonstrates the range of athletic skills that Physical: Asia brought to light, showcasing not only strength and endurance but also agility, coordination, and the willingness to try new disciplines.

Itoi’s comfort with the parkour drills—even those typically learned by younger or more specialized athletes—adds another layer to his reputation following his time on the show.

Stay tuned for more updates.