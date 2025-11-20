"Very sad, very emotional": Physical: Asia star Katelin van Zyl opens up about Team Australia bond

Team Australia on Physical: Asia (Image via Instagram/@domtomato)

In a recent Instagram video, Physical: Asia competitor Katelin van Zyl opened up about the close bond she formed with her fellow Australian teammates and reflected on their elimination from the series.

Team Australia was eliminated in Episode 10 - in the 1,200 kg Pillar Push Death Match that aired on Nov 18 - and van Zyl mentioned watching it again made her feel that heavy moment once more.

Speaking directly to the fans, she described the night as “very sad and very emotional” and thanked viewers for the support they’ve shown throughout the season.







How Physical: Asia strengthened Team Australia’s bond

Van Zyl began her message by expressing gratitude for the outpouring of support after Team Australia’s exit from Physical: Asia. She said,



“Hey, everyone. I just wanted to pop on here and say a massive thank you so much for all of the messages of love and support, and congratulations for Physical: Asia.”



Her acknowledgment of the fan reaction sets the tone for a message centered on appreciation, reflection, and the deep team connection that developed during filming.

Team Australia entered Physical: Asia as a six-person squad that included high-level athletes from diverse sporting backgrounds.

While the team had only recently been assembled for the competition, van Zyl described how quickly and naturally they formed a tight unit. In her video, she said,



“Team Australia is just something else. I have never felt so close to a team that only had just become a team.”



Her comments highlight the behind-the-scenes camaraderie that isn’t always visible on camera. She continued,



“When we first met, we got along so well, and honestly, there is nothing like having a team you can fully rely on, you know has your back one hundred percent, and we genuinely feel that.”



For van Zyl, the trust and unity within the group were defining parts of her experience on the show.

A Difficult Elimination Night

Team Australia’s elimination came during the tenth episode of Physical: Asia, where they competed in the Pillar Push challenge.

Despite a strong performance throughout the season and a consistent showing in earlier quests, the team fell short of moving forward in the competition.

Their exit was emotional for both the competitors and the fans who had rooted for them throughout the series.

In her video, van Zyl explained the impact of watching the episode back on release night. She said,



“Very sad and very emotional last night. Rewatching everything and feeling everything.”



The phrasing reflects the process many contestants go through after competing — reliving intense, physically demanding moments that resurface with even greater clarity once they air publicly.

Gratitude toward fans and teammates

Throughout her message, van Zyl emphasized gratitude — toward supporters, toward her teammates, and toward the overall journey she experienced on Physical: Asia. She repeated:



“We just wanted to say a massive thank you.”



The sentiment extended not just to viewers but to the larger community that followed Team Australia throughout the season.

She closed her video with optimism, telling fans,



“We really hope that you guys will see Team Australia soon.”



While she did not specify whether the team plans future collaborations, appearances, or training together, the statement suggests that both the bond between members and their connection with fans remain strong even after filming wrapped.

The human side of Physical: Asia

Van Zyl’s message adds dimension to the competitive landscape of Physical: Asia.

While the show emphasizes strength, endurance, national pride, and strategic execution, her video underscores the emotional and interpersonal aspects that unfold in the background.

Competitors often enter the series as strangers and leave with bonds formed through high-pressure environments, physically taxing challenges, and a shared commitment to representing their countries.

For Team Australia, the experience extended beyond athletic performance.

According to van Zyl’s own words, the team dynamic was foundational to their journey.

Her thoughts show Physical: Asia pushes everyone to the edge - yet it’s also where deep connections form when things get tough.

While reactions pour in, her take cuts through the noise - showing real emotion behind the wins and losses.

Stay tuned for more updates.