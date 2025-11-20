All about the Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 winner Perla Figuereo

Perla Figuereo (Image via Instagram/@perlafiguereo)

Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 winner is Perla Figuereo. As per Marie Claire, Perla Figuereo is a model who is currently based in L.A. Her Squid Game: The Challenge bio shares that she "was born into the Mormon Church in the Dominican Republic" before she moved to the U.S.

Perla had earlier appeared in a Rare Beauty campaign while celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. She later opened up about the importance of representation in beauty, saying that they deserve to see their beauty reflected. On winning the show, Perla Figuereo said,

“If I say I’m gonna do something, I’m gonna do it no matter what.”

Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 alum Perla Figuereo calls herself the “luckiest girl”

Perla Figuereo opened up about the whole experience in a confessional video while being in tears. She said:

"I can breathe now. Like, money is not gonna be a worry. And that is just something I've never been used to. I am just feeling like the luckiest girl in the world right now."

During the TUDUM clip, there was a tour of her L.A. apartment, and it was filmed after she won. Perla later revealed that she had been manifesting wealth for a while as she showed a vision board that she made with “friends before the show came about, which included a check with her name and an infinity sign.”

“I wanted to attract security, stability, and a rich lifestyle. [Later], when I won the game, the little credit card was infinite," she said.

In the TUDUM clip, Perla and her brother Jeffrey opened up about their childhood while expressing gratitude for everything they have.

"We were really blessed that we always had a roof, food, and toys," Perla added. "Obviously, we were not the wealthiest, but we were wealthy in love. Something that in the Dominican Republic we say is 'rico de cuna,' which is 'rich from nursery.' So we definitely were that."

Perla Figuereo opens up on her plans to use her 'Squid Game: The Challenge' prize

On the night of the Squid Game: The Challenge season 2 finale, Perla attended Netflix's finale celebration event in Hollywood. During her appearance at the event, the show winner opened up about how she plans to spend the prize money.

“No. 1 is splitting it with Jeffrey. I don't need that much money, and my brother is the reason I passed Marbles. No. 2, we're getting our mom and dad a house. We are an immigrant family. We all moved to this country, and our dream was to always own property and not worry about rent," she said.

“I am getting my mom, my brother and myself home security. I also want to make my mom’s dream of going to India a reality," she added.

Perla reflected how her mother raised them from a very low income and still gave them food, home, life, an education, and happiness as she concluded, saying,