Squid Game: The Challenge - Meet the season 2 finalists

Squid Game: The Challenge (Image via Netflix)

After several rounds of competition, five contestants remain in Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2.

Vanessa (Player 17), Perla (Player 72), Steven (Player 183), Dajah (Player 302), and Trinity (Player 398) advanced from a total of 451 participants to reach the finale.

These finalists will compete for the $4.56 million prize in the concluding episode, set to premiere on November 18 at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET.

Each player has progressed through the game using strategies aligned with their personal experience and background.

The following sections outline the finalists’ journeys, their approaches in the competition, and their plans for the prize.

Who are the finalists on Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2?

Vanessa, Player 17

Vanessa described her strategy as maintaining politeness while navigating the competition. She lost allies during the Mingle game and adjusted her approach to continue competing individually.

Vanessa works as a lobster fisher and operates in a male-dominated industry. She stated that her objective with the prize money is to acquire a vessel, licenses, and equipment to work independently.

Vanessa reported being satisfied with reaching the final five.

Perla, Player 72

Perla stated that she aimed to remain authentic throughout the competition. She competed alongside her brother Jeffrey (Player 283), which initially helped them avoid drawing attention.

Her​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ brother got eliminated in the Marbles game, so Perla was the only one to carry on.

She shared that her brother's confidence in her was the main factor that guided her during the rest of the challenge.

Perla shared that if she wins the money, her first priority would be to clear the credit card debt, then set up a security system at home for her and her family, and finally, sponsor a trip to India for her ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌mother.

Steven, Player 183

Steven​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ is a professional poker player who came in second at the 2023 World Series of Poker Main Event, making $6.5 million.

Before he got a spot on Squid Game: The Challenge, he had actually applied for Love Is Blind.

He expressed that the main reason for him to be in the show was the love of competition and the money of the prize.

Steven said that he kept to himself at the beginning of the competition and later on, he used his poker skills to read the behavior of other players.

He talked about his poker winnings to Kate (Player 327) only, and then he changed the way he interacted with other participants.

If Steven were to win, "the first thing he would do with the money is to invest it."

Then, he would help out "with the expenses of his family members, and finally, he would give some money to the Boys & Girls Club in ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Scottsdale."

Dajah, Player 302

Dajah described her approach as focused and structured. She drew on her law enforcement training to assess other players’ behaviors.

She maintained a low profile and did not disclose her professional background.

Dajah reported forming connections with other players, though losing allies during the competition was part of her experience.

She stated that if she wins, she plans to provide her son with opportunities she did not have and travel.

Trinity, Player 398

Trinity​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ had three goals when he came into the game: to sleep in the dorms, be ranked among the top 50, and take part in an interview.

He kept his activities under wraps during the first few rounds and concentrated on building relationships with other ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌players.

Trinity observed other players’ reactions during challenges to inform his strategy.

He avoided volunteering for tasks unnecessarily and emphasized the importance of interpersonal connections within the dorm.

Trinity​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ used to play tennis for a college team. The first thing he plans to do with the money if he wins is to help his nonprofit agency.

After that, he will take his mom to Kansas City and, lastly, he will make sure that his family is financially secure in the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌future.

Stay tuned for more updates.