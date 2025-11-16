Bel-Air season 4: Release date, cast, where to watch, and what to expect

Will Smith and Jabari Banks attend Peacock's new series "BEL-AIR" premiere party and drive-thru screening experience at Barker Hangar on February 09, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Peacock’s original drama series Bel-Air first premiered its show on February 13, 2022, and was created by Morgan Cooper, TJ Brady, Rasheed Newson, and Malcolm Spellman. The plot of the show revolves around a young man called Jabari Banks, who moves from West Philadelphia to Bel-Air, which is a wealthy community.

Bel-Air is a clear adaptation of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which is a very well-known and popular 1990s sitcom, and most of the characters are similar to the ones in the 90s show, including their storylines and plot arcs. Season 4 of Bel-Air is all set to premiere on Peacock on November 24, 2025, and this will be the last season of the series, made up of eight episodes in total.

The trailer of the new season was released recently, and it showed how many exciting mysteries and storylines involve Geoffrey, Will, and Carlton.

Apart from addressing the cliffhangers that the third season of the show ended with, season 4 also has a cameo of Snoop Dogg. Bel-Air got renewed for its fourth and final season on December 3, 2024.

The main cast will comprise Jabari Banks, Akira Akbar, Coco Jones, Olly Sholotan, Cassandra Freeman, Adrian Holmes, and Jimmy Akingbola, among other recurring actors. On August 11, 2025, season 4 wrapped up.

Details explored about the release date, cast, streaming platform, and other information regarding season 4 of Bel-Air

Peacock’s hit drama series, Bel-Air, ended its third season in August 2024 and is all set to premiere its fourth season in November 2025. On November 24, 2025, season 4 will premiere its episodes on Peacock, and three episodes will be released together on the initial release date.

The season will have a total of eight episodes, with each being an hour long, and episodes will release weekly on Mondays on Peacock’s streaming platform. The trailer for the upcoming season was released on November 3, 2025, and showed Carlton and Will on the cusp of finishing their high school and contemplating their college options, while Geoffrey was shown being haunted again by his shady past.

Every actor and actress who is a part of the main cast of Bel-Air is set to return for season 4 as well. Jabari Banks, Akira Akbar, Coco Jones, Olly Sholotan, Cassandra Freeman, Adrian Holmes, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones, and Simone Joy are all going to star in the upcoming season.

Apart from them, recurring cast members like Karrueche Tran, Marlon Wayans, April Parker, and Nicholas Duvernay will also be a part of the cast and crew. A few new additions will also be shown, including Dulé Hill, Vic Mensa, and Joseph Marcell, to name a few. Snoop Dogg is also set to make a short and interesting cameo.

Season 4 of the show finished its shoot schedule on August 11, 2025, and many of the cast members took to their social media handles to express their gratitude.

Season 4 of Bel-Air is set to address a lot of cliffhangers that season 3 ended on, including Vivian having to figure out a way to inform Phil regarding her pregnancy. Geoffrey’s character might potentially end up returning from London to try to avenge Will, while Lamarcus will struggle with trying to manage his marriage to Hilary and also his heart health issues.

Stay tuned for more updates.