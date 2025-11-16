Bel-Air season 3 recap: Everything to know before season 4 airs

Will Smith and Jabari Banks attend Peacock's new series "BEL-AIR" premiere party and drive-thru screening experience at Barker Hangar on February 09, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Peacock’s original drama series Bel-Air first premiered on February 13, 2022. The series was created by Morgan Cooper, TJ Brady, Rasheed Newson and Malcolm Spellman. The third season of the show premiered on August 15, 2024, and concluded with the finale on October 3, 2024.

Bel-Air revolves around a young man named Jabari Banks, who moves from West Philadelphia to Bel-Air, a wealthy community neighborhood. The show is a clear adaptation of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, a very well-known and popular 1990s sitcom. Most of the characters in Bel-Air are similar to those in the original 90s show, including their storylines.

One of the main events that took place in season 3 was Hilary’s wedding to Lamarcus, in which the entire Banks family was in attendance.

Geoffrey ended up reuniting with his son, Frederick, and left the town with Frederick’s mother, Penelope. Utilizing that opportunity, gang members from Geoffrey’s former gang associations ended up kidnapping Will and potentially confusing him with Frederick.

In addition to these developments, towards the end of the season, there was a hint at Aunty Viv being pregnant with her fourth child, the unborn Nicky. Hilary’s newlywed husband, Lamarcus, ended up unconscious right when the couple was on their way to their honeymoon trip.

Details explored on everything that happened in season 3 of Peacock’s Bel-Air

Peacock’s Bel-Air’s season 3 finale, which aired in two parts and finished on October 3, 2024, focused on Hilary’s wedding to Lamarcus on the local island of Martha’s Vineyard. The entirety of the Banks family attended the function, along with quite a few surprise guests.

A lot of things went wrong during their wedding nuptials and festivities, including Will being kidnapped by gang members due to Geoffrey, the family butler’s, former associations with the organization.

Geoffrey’s character arc on Bel-Air focuses on a similar plot from the 1990s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Geoffrey ended up getting reunited with his son, Frederick, and then hastily made the decision to run away from town with Frederick’s mother, Penelope.

However, he did inform Uncle Phil of his plans with a letter and also cleared out his apartment before leaving.

Meanwhile, right after Geoffrey went away, his former gang members came and kidnapped Will. The reason behind this was not clear, and it could either be that they mistook him for Frederick or that they wanted to kidnap anyone who seemed to be associated with Geoffrey.

The third season of Bel-Air ended on the suggestion that Aunty Viv might be pregnant with her fourth child. This turned into an extremely controversial season finale since fans were left wondering whether the unborn child belonged to Phil or not.

While things continued to get haywire, the real shock came when Hilary’s husband, Lamarcus, ended up becoming unconscious right before they were supposed to leave for their honeymoon. Viewers were shown that since Lamarcus had a heart condition called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, it was common for him to end up with sudden bouts of fainting, severe chest pain, or irregular heartbeats.

The storyline of Bel-Air season 3 hinted that Lamarcus could potentially end up dying, and that would open the door for Hilar to rekindle her former relationship with Jazz. All of these cliffhangers that the show ended up with are set to be addressed in season 4 of Bel-Air, which premieres on November 24, 2025.

Stay tuned for more updates.