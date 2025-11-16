“I don’t like labels, I guess”: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards gets candid about her orientation

Kyle Richards (Image via Instagram/@kylerichards18)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Kyle Richards opened up about her orientation at BravoCon 2025. While speaking with Variety, the Bravo star admitted that she is not a big fan of labels.

Fans have been speculating about Richards’ orientation and whether she came out as bisexual, after she said in the season 15 trailer, “I could go Brad, I could go Angelina.” Richards later said that she said that to make her fellow co-stars laugh. While talking about her orientation, the RHOBH alum said,

"I don’t like labels, I guess. Honestly, this is where it stemmed from — I know people the girls are clearly hinting for that heavily."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Kyle Richards talks about “growing and evolving”

The Bravo star has discussed the importance of keeping an open mind.

“I always had a type, tall, dark and handsome, and that’s what I married,” she said, as she referred to her former husband Mauricio Umansky.

“I am growing and evolving, and my mind has opened up. So I don’t know. I don’t know what the future holds now, and I’m fine with that. Ha! That would never have crossed my mind before, ever in my life — and now I’m like, that’s totally an option.”

“Why did I even say that?” I love Jennifer Aniston! I don’t even mean it like that, she’s beautiful, — but I’m her biggest fan. I was like, 'Why did I say that?' I said it to make them laugh. I think people can think whatever they want. "

Kyle concluded by saying that she is just here to see what life brings her at this point.

Kyle Richards gets candid about having a difficult conversation with her kids

The Bravo star raised speculations about her orientation after she appeared in a video with country singer Morgan Wade. Richards discussed her evolving relationship, admitting that it was the most difficult conversation she had ever had with her children, and she was terrified to have it. She said (via Page Six),

“I just wanted to be as honest as I possibly could. I like to lead by example and I thought, ‘You know, if this is what I’m going through and feeling, I want them to always feel comfortable enough to share with me the hardest conversations and know that they’ll be accepted no matter what.'”

When asked about the brand-new season 15 and what viewers can expect from it, Kyle Richards assured fans that it's going to be a good season. She added:

"It’s gonna be a fun ride for the audience for sure. Lots of drama, of course, and I think there’s a lot of laughs too."

Stay tuned for more updates.