All about 90 Day Fiancé alum Big Ed’s whereabouts after the show

Big Ed (Image via Instagram/@thisisbiged)

90 Day Fiancé alum Big Ed, whose real name is Edward Allen Brown, made his franchise debut in Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Big Ed garnered considerable attention during his time on the show. However, viewers also pointed out a few issues that Big Ed displayed in his behaviour during his relationship with Rosemarie Vega and Liz Woods.

Big Ed continued to appear for several spin-offs until his departure after 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Viewers have been wondering about his life after he departed from the TLC franchise. Big Ed is reportedly working on his reality show project, "Big Ed Rehab Home and Heart," which is going to be a “home remodelling show.”

Ed has been exploring several business ventures, having also launched his own brand of wine, Big Ed Malbec. This comes soon after he purchased his own vineyard. In an interview with Page Six, Big Ed said,

"I've got my real estate license. I'm doing real estate."

90 Day Fiancé alum Big Ed talks about his current life

90 Day Fiancé star Big Ed has found a new direction in life, as religion now plays a significant role. According to Entertainment Tonight, he is back at church and also lectures at his local church, while serving as an usher.

Ed has been investing more in his health since leaving the show, as he often posts pictures of himself on social media, discussing how the gym has become a consistent part of his life. He told Page Six,

“I'm trying to invest in my happy and I've lost 19 pounds. I'm in the gym every day working out."

Ed has been heavily invested in philanthropic work as he is an active member of the Remembering Nicholas Foundation.

Is Big Ed Engaged?

As per The List, Big Ed met someone during the fan meet-and-greet event at Capriotti's in Florida, and the woman has been identified as Porscha Raemond. It has been reported that the engagement was impromptu, as Ed proposed with a paper clip as the engagement ring. However, in September, Big Ed shared on Instagram that he had called off the engagement:

“Love is a crazy thing ... I did something that was impulsive, I asked this girl to marry me, and after considering ... It's too soon and it's not really what I want, obviously. After talking to my family, I realized that I don't wanna get married. I wanna be single. So, I wish her — Porscha — the best in life."

Early in 2025, a woman named Lena Scrivanich uploaded a video on social media with the caption, "You find love in the most unexpected places." The video went viral in no time as Big Ed was tagged along. However, the truth about their equation remains unknown. In one of the episodes of 90 Day Dairies, Ed was set up on a blind date by his friends and the woman's name was revealed to be Christine.

Stay tuned for more updates.