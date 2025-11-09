90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 8: Meet the couples

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 8

The eighth season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days introduces eight couples who are meeting in person for the first time after establishing long-distance connections.

According to TLC, the season premiere airs Sunday, December 7, at 8 p.m. ET.

Viewers will see Americans traveling to international destinations, including the Philippines, Belize, Turkey, Morocco, Madagascar, Nigeria, and Australia, to meet their partners.

Each couple faces challenges as they attempt to transition their online or long-distance relationships into in-person commitments.

The season includes one returning cast member alongside seven new couples, as documented by TLC.

Introducing the Season 8 couples of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

1) Jovon and Annalyn

Jovon, 38, from Alabama, and Annalyn, 38, from the Philippines, are legally married and meeting in person for the first time.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ couple's six-year love story that was completely online started from Filipino Cupid and ended with a virtual wedding during the pandemic.

As per TLC, the couple's reunion will talk about the misalignment of their expectations in terms of money, lifestyle, and gender roles.

Their first meeting in real life as a married couple will probably be about getting used to these ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌differences.

2) Laura and Birkan

Laura, 47, from Washington, and Birkan, 26, from Turkey, started their relationship through social media. After a few weeks of online communication, they discussed marriage.

TLC reports that Laura’s parents and best friend, Michal, express concerns about the age difference and the speed of the relationship.

Birkan has a background described as quiet and philosophical. Their first meeting will focus on establishing the foundation of their relationship in person.

3) Forrest and Sheena

Forrest, 32, from Oregon, and Sheena, 40, from the Philippines, have maintained a long-distance relationship for seven years.

TLC notes that Sheena monitored Forrest’s daily life through home security cameras during their separation. Forrest’s parents accompany the trip to investigate aspects of Sheena’s family background.

Their in-person reunion addresses trust and verification concerns from both parties.

4) Lisa and Daniel

Lisa, 51, from Pennsylvania, and Daniel, 39, from Nigeria, connected online before arranging an in-person meeting.

Lisa’s prior marital history and past experiences are a central part of her background. TLC indicates that Daniel and his family may have questions regarding Lisa’s past, finances, and relationship expectations.

Their interactions are focused on discussing these matters in person.

5) Aviva and Stig

Aviva, 26, from Arizona, and Stig, 30, from Belize, have a two-year online connection initiated through social media. Stig, also known as Stig Da Artist, has public recognition as a musician.

According to TLC, Aviva and her family assess trust and commitment issues as part of the first meeting in Belize.

6) Emma and Ziad

Emma, 28, from California, met Ziad, 27, from Morocco, through an international dating app.

TLC reports that Emma has a previous engagement in Morocco, and both parties are addressing potential uncertainties during the in-person meeting.

Their interactions aim to clarify expectations regarding commitment and honesty.

7) Rick and Trisha

Rick, 52, from California, and Trisha, 25, from Madagascar, arranged to meet following their online communications. Trisha’s prior absence created trust issues.

TLC notes that their reunion focuses on establishing reliability and future planning.

8) Elise and Joshua

Elise, 32, from Florida, returning from 90 Day: Hunt for Love, and Joshua, 39, from Australia, met on Instagram.

Their first in-person meeting addresses past relationship histories, family expectations, and lifestyle considerations, as reported by TLC.

