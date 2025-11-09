House of David season 2 episode 7 ending explained: What did Sara reveal to Jonathan?

Ethan Kai as Jonathan in House of David Season 2 (via Instagram @watchwonderproject)

House of David keeps getting darker and more twisted as season 2 races toward its finale. The Prime Video Wonder Project biblical drama, created by Jon Erwin and released weekly since early 2025, has turned the familiar Sunday-school story into a brutal palace thriller full of betrayal and blood. Episode 7 left viewers reeling with a wedding, a murder and one quiet bombshell that changes everything for the royal bloodline. Sara revealed to Jonathan that she is pregnant with his child but she hid the news to protect her baby and Jonathan as well.

Michael Iskander stars as David, Ali Suliman plays a crumbling King Saul, and the ensemble includes Indy Lewis as Mychal, Yali Topol Margalith as Mirab, Ethan Kai as Jonathan, and new additions like Ashraf Barhom as the sinister Doeg. The show follows David’s rise from shepherd to king-in-waiting while Saul’s family tears itself apart from the inside.

Last week in Episode 6, David barely survived Saul’s death trap in the wilderness. He returned with Philistine trophies, forced the king to honor the marriage promise, and finally set a wedding date with Mychal. Meanwhile Eshbaal came back from exile acting strange, Ahinoam got banished in public and Adriel kept whispering poison in everyone’s ear.

House of David season 2 episode 7 ending explained: Sara’s confession and Saul’s wrath

Episode 7 opens with Gibbeah in full celebration mode. David and Mychal finally tie the knot in a lavish ceremony packed with nobles and cheering crowds. Mirab hands over the family ring that their mother once meant for her own wedding to David—now the only gift Mychal gets from the House of Saul. Jesse shows up with nothing but a simple silver band and reminds his son that the throne is still waiting.

Under the flowers and music, cracks spread fast. Adriel corners David again about the secret anointing. Abner begs Saul to stop humiliating the crown by sleeping with the maid Kazia. Jonathan argues with his father over Ahinoam’s exile. And Dinah starts putting pieces together about the silo fire and the raid that killed her father.

The moment everyone is talking about happens right before the vows. Sara pulls Jonathan aside during sword practice and tells him she’s pregnant. She’s sure because she’s a healer and knows the signs. They keep it quiet—no announcements, no palace gossip—because both understand the danger.

Jonathan is already the crown prince. His unborn child instantly becomes second in line after him, ahead of Eshbaal and any future kids David might have with Mychal. Sara spells it out: once people learn David was anointed by Samuel, civil war is coming. She wants her baby far away from knives and spears when that day arrives.

Jonathan swears to protect them. He even says after the birth he’ll leave Gibbeah forever and raise the child in peace. The scene is short, tender, and terrifying because we know peace isn’t coming.

Later that night, the real hammer falls. Dinah confronts Eshbaal with proof that the silo attack was an inside job. She links it to the mercenaries who murdered her father. Eshbaal listens, apologizes, then shoves her off the castle wall. Mirab sees the whole thing. Instead of screaming for guards, she covers for her brother in court the next morning, claiming Dinah jumped because of mental anguish.

Eshbaal immediately runs to Saul with Adriel’s tip: David is the new anointed king. Saul summons David late at night and learns that David is anointed as the king of by God and not by Samuel. Saul fumes in anger and hurls a spear at his head. Credits roll as the weapon flies.

Everyone is talking about the spear throw but Sara’s pregnancy is the bigger bomb. Jonathan now has a child who by blood has a stronger claim to the throne than any child David will have with Mychal. If Saul finds out, he will murder the baby. If David finds out, he might see Jonathan as a threat.

Mirab covering for Eshbaal guarantees civil war and Ahinoam is plotting her return from exile. The Philistines are massing for a full invasion. With one episode left, everything is broken and twisted. That child now has a target on its back before it’s even born.

