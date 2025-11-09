Tulsa King season 3 episode 8 ending explained: Did Deacon betray Dwight?

Image via @tulsaking/Instagram

Tulsa King season 3 episode 8, “Nothing is Over,” begins with a shocking betrayal. The terrorist, Dexter Deacon, whom we thought would blow off the Dunmires’ house, has switched sides. With that, Margaret and Thresher were seen together throughout the episode as they planned for Thresher’s fundraising event.

The episode opens with Dwight getting the license for Montague Distillers, and the business is all set to run legally, thanks to Sackrider. In the last episode, Sackrider turned sides to join Dwight. But in today’s episode, the game changes as Dexter meets Jeremiah and strikes a deal to take Dwight down.

Jeremiah has also got the bail, who was arrested in the previous episode for attacking a government official, Sackrider. Cole was the hero of the episode, as he exposed his father’s and Dexter’s plan to bomb a hotel, saving the lives of innocent people who would have been caught in their feud.

Tulsa King season 3 episode 8 ending explained: Despite Dexter’s betrayal, Dwight gets the upper hand

As soon as Jeremiah got bail, Dexter was waiting for him right outside his place. He reveals how Dwight has hired him to kill him, and his motive for betrayal is that he believes that "Dwight has hidden motives." And his doubt is correct, since Dwight is assigning him tasks as per Musso’s orders. Deacon plants a bomb at a hotel where Margaret and Thresher’s event is about to take place, just to hurt people that Dwight loves.

Soon after, Dexter calls Dwight to move forward with their plan and asks him to pay half the amount. Dwight refuses to meet at Dexter’s chosen location and instead suggests meeting at a warehouse of his choice. Dwight then informs Musso about the plan, and Musso prepares to arrest Dexter with his backup team. However, Dwight believes that even if Dexter gets arrested, he’ll eventually return and remain a threat. That’s why Dwight thinks it’s better to end him for good, but Musso doesn’t agree with that idea.

Meanwhile, Musso also reveals why he plans to take Dexter down. He has his personal motives. Musso’s partner died because of one of Deacon’s bombs, and Musso seeks revenge for his partner’s death.

When the time comes for Dwight’s and Dexter’s encounter, Musso asks Manfredi to wear a hidden wire so they can record the meeting, and then the Feds will come in and arrest Deacon. But Dwight thinks here smartly. He doesn’t really trust Musso and removes the wire, just so his direct involvement with Dexter isn’t officially recorded.

Inside the warehouse, Deacon points a gun at Dwight, thinking he’s trapped him. But Dwight was one step ahead; he had already brought Mitch and Bigfoot, who were hiding nearby. When Deacon tries to act smart, they jump in, overpower him, and take him away without informing Musso, deciding to handle things their own way.

Dexter is abducted in Tulsa King season 3 episode 8

Mitch, Bigfoot, and Dwight head to the bourbon storage unit with Dexter. Meanwhile, Musso is unaware that he has already left with the only victim he has planned to catch since the very beginning. They torture Dexter and make him confess to his crime on a tape (unofficially), but before they could get done with him, Tyson calls and gives shocking news: a bomb has been planted at the hotel.

Thanks to Cole, who informed Spencer about the situation, many lives were saved. However, Cole only mentioned that a bomb was planted in a hotel. It was Tyson who figured out that the revenge was aimed at Dwight, and for that reason, the target had to be the hotel hosting Thresher’s fundraising event.

Luckily, before the bomb could explode, Dwight connects to Musso, and his team evacuates the hotel before the disaster. Dexter is not dead yet. They have locked him up inside a coffin with another body and left him in the cemetery. Soon after, the hotel exploded, showing just how dangerous Dexter and Jeremiah are, and how far they’re willing to go just to hurt Dwight.

Musso meets Dwight and asks about Deacon and what he confessed. It’s now clear that the power has shifted; Dwight is in control and not Musso. Since he captured Deacon and recorded his confession, Musso needs him. This gives Dwight the upper hand, allowing him to control Musso instead of being controlled by him.

It remains to be seen what Dwight will do with Dexter, how Musso will regain control, and what Jeremiah Dunmire’s next move will be. Jeremiah still doesn’t know that Cole had tipped off Spencer about the hotel bombing. As for what new trouble awaits in the bourbon business, all of that will unfold in the next episode of Tulsa King season 3.