Heather Dubrow snaps at Andy Cohen for getting distracted mid-sentence in The Real Housewives of Orange County season 19 reunion part 2

The Real Housewives of Orange County Heather Dubrow attends Build Brunch to discuss the new book 'The Dubrow Diet' (Image via Getty)

In a preview of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 19 Reunion Part 2, Heather Dubrow expressed frustration when host Andy Cohen appeared distracted while she was addressing Gina Kirschenheiter.

Heather was explaining her feelings about Gina not recognizing her experience as a comedic actress when Andy briefly turned his attention to Shannon Storms Beador, who asked about taking a bathroom break.

Heather responded to the interruption, signaling her desire to continue the conversation without diversion by saying,

"Hello, I'm answering the question."

Heather Dubrow addresses mid-sentence interruption on The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion Part 2

Heather Dubrow’s response to the distraction

Heather began by outlining her perspective on the situation with Gina Kirschenheiter.

She explained that over the years on the show, "someone says something" that affected her, and Gina acknowledged that it was a "sensitive moment" for Heather and that she understood her feelings.

Heather continued,

"And it makes me not want to open up. You told me you want to be a comedy writer."

At that point, Shannon whispered to Andy, asking if they could take a "bathroom" break. Andy responded that he was about to end the discussion and would allow a break.

Heather noticed the whispering and emphasized that she was answering the question. Andy apologized for the interruption, noting Shannon's request for a bathroom break.

Heather highlighted that the topic was important to her, and Cohen acknowledged that he understood it was happening.

Heather then returned to addressing Gina, telling her she should have been "kind." Gina agreed that she should have been kinder. Heather asked why Gina didn’t open up or share more. Cohen added that Heather is the only cast member in the group with extensive experience on many sitcoms. Gina noted that she had respect for Heather before Andy redirected the conversation to the other side.

Andy Cohen’s role during the reunion

Throughout the Season 19 reunion, Andy Cohen has served as a moderator in various discussions, including disputes involving Katie Ginella and Shannon Storms Beador.

In Part 1, Cohen clarified claims regarding a conversation with an RHOC executive producer. During the argument, Katie questioned Shannon about contacting production mid-season, asking,

"So, you didn't call production in the middle of the season and say, 'I'm uncomfortable. I feel unsafe around Katie. I want Gretchen to have her orange. I want her out.'?"

Shannon replied that she was "absolutely" not involved in the action Katie questioned. When​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Katie requested confirmation from Jennifer Pedranti, Cohen came in and clarified that the Bravo producer Alex had confirmed that they had no conversation, which therefore ended the dispute. After that, Cohen talked about the Twitter exchange between Katie and Shannon and said that it seemed like Shannon "re-followed" Katie on Instagram, but Shannon explained that she never unfollowed her in the first ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌place.

Other Reunion Exchanges

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 19 reunion has featured multiple discussions between cast members, including previous incidents involving secret recordings and apologies.

Katie acknowledged recording Gina during a prior meltdown but stated that she sent the recording only to her husband.

Shannon responded during a separate discussion, noting she had previously filmed Vicki Gunvalson but suggested moving on. Tamra Judge also participated by providing context on past incidents, stating,

"She's going after Katie about it when she's done the same thing. That's being a hypocrite."

Stay tuned for more updates.