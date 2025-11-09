Danielle Fishel opens up about Dancing With The Stars elimination and her edited dance storyline

Danielle Fishel (Image via Getty)

Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov’s Dancing With the Stars season 34 journey has ended.

The duo performed a contemporary Dance routine to Aerosmith’s Dream On.

She dedicated the performance to “the impossible standards placed on women, both from society and from ourselves.”

But judges and fan scores were not kind to the duo and ultimately Danielle along with her pro-partner Pasha, was eliminated from the show.

Now Danielle is saying that she might have been ousted from Dancing With the Stars due to editing.

Talking on her podcast, she stated that the show edited the personal backstory that was related to the choreography that her pro-partner created for them.

Danielle Fishel claimed that her personal backstory was edited out of her Dancing With Stars performance







Danielle spoke about her elimination on her podcast, Danielle With the Stars where she claimed that the show edited the personal backstory that was related to the choreography of the performance.

She explained on her podcast that Pasha had asked her what she wanted to convey as part of her performance after the song "Dream On" was cleared for them to use on the show.

She stated:



“I said, ‘Okay, our story is about the impossible standards placed on women both from society and from ourselves. If we pursue work outside the home and have a family, we’re told that we should be with our kids more'.”



She further continued explaining the challenges women face around the world:



“If we stay home, we’re told we don’t work and are uninteresting. If we’re too thin, we’re told to eat a burger and if we gain weight, we’re told to get off the couch. When we get Botox or fillers, we’re accused of not aging gracefully and when we age naturally, we’re called old and ugly.”



Danielle remarked that being diagnosed with cancer last year made her see things from a different perspective.

She wanted to bring that experience to her performance.

Fishel stated:



“We are sometimes always too much and never enough at the same time and the only cure for it is to live life your way, living out your dreams because as my cancer diagnosis pointed out to me last year, life is short and we never know when we’re living our last day or dancing our last dance.”



She also confessed that Pasha loved the idea and prepared a routine according to her heartfelt emotions.

But the audience never heard of this backstory behind the performance.

She expressed her surprise and stated:



“When we were on the ballroom floor, I was like, listening to my package and I was like… none of that was even mentioned, like none of my story was even in the package. Those are just things that are completely out of our control."



This oversight cost her votes and cut short her journey on Dancing With the Stars.

Her recall of the incident further stresses the importance of fuller narrative that would have resonated with the audience and judges.

She further said, musing about what ifs:



“So yeah, there are things I can look back on and say, ‘Maybe if those things had been different, the outcome could be different.”



Danielle and Pasha were sent home on the November 4 telecast of Dancing With the Stars.

They scored 34 out of 40 from the judges Carrie, Bruno, Derek and guest judge Flavor Flav.

Stay tuned for more such updates.