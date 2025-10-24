Halloween night songs announced for week 7 of Dancing With the Stars season 34

Emma Slater and Andy Richter in Dancing With the Stars season 34 (Image Via Instagram/@dancingwiththestars)

After last week's Wicked Night, audiences are anticipating a night full of surprises and awes.

Dancing With the Star season 34 is now gearing up for Halloween Night.

The participants will bring out the spooky element of the theme and present performance to grace the night.

ABC has announced the details of the upcoming week as reported by US Daily on October 23, 2025.

The episode will celebrate Halloween with judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli.

This week, former DWRS pro Cheryl Burke will feature as a guest judge along side the panel.

Dancing with the Stars season 34: All about Halloween Night performances, songs and more







The Halloween night is a tradition on the dance reality show. The remaining participants after week 7 eliminations will turn up the heat on the dance floor with their performance.

The nine surviving couples on Dancing With the Stars with present scary Halloween performances.

The contestants will don scary makeup and will dance eerie songs.

The celebrities will compete in the” Dance Monster-thon” in which judges will see who can remain for the longest time on the floor as the judges call them out individually.

The participants can also earn bonus points basis their performance in this round which would then be added to their earlier scores.

The troupe performance will include popular numbers such as "Sympathy is a knife" by Charlie XCX and Ariana Grande and The Dead Dance by Lady Gaga.

Former Eras tour dancers Jenna Johnson and Jan Ravnik will also present a dance routine to Taylor Swift’s “CANCELLED!” from her latest album, Life of a Showgirl.

Here is the list of the styles and songs to be presented on Halloween night:





Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy





The duo will perform Tango to “bury a friend” by Billie Ellish





Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas





The couple will present Jazz to the song “Brain Stew” by Green Day.





Robert Irwin and Witney Carson





They will perform an Argentine Tango on the song “ Sweet Dreams are Made of This” by The Hampton String Quartet.





Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach





The couple will vow audience with Viennese Waltz to Tommee Profitt and Brooke’s “Can’t Help Falling In Love (Dark).





Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten





They will present an Argentine Tango to “Bad to the Bones” by 2WEI and Bri Bryant.





Andy Richter and Emma Slater





The duo will perform the Paso Doble to the classic “Symphony No. 5 in C Minor, Op.67: I. Allegro con brio” by Ludwig van Beethoven."





Jen Affleck and Jan Ravnik





The couple will shake a leg in a contemporary style to “Look What You Made Me Do” by Taylor Swift.





Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa





The duo will too perform contemporary dance on” Elastic Heart” by Sia.





Daniella Fishel and Pasha Pashkov





The couple will present a Viennese Waltz on the Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’s popular track,” Die With a Smile.”

Cherly Burke is invited as a special guest at the Halloween Night special.

She has previously served as a pro from season 2 to season 31 and won back-to-back Mirrorball Trophies during seasons 2 and 3.

Cherly shared her excitement over the opportunity and called it an “honor.”

She stated in a social media video as reported by Hello magazine:



“ The competition this season is fierce. The contestants are unbelievably talented and each individual person brings their own unique journey.”



She went on to express her enthusiasm over her appearance as a judge and she could not wait to meet “new additions” on the show.

Stay tuned for more such updates.