Dancing With the Stars winner Robert Irwin shares plans for expanding the Crocodile Hunter Lodge experience inspired by his father Steve

Robert Irwin attends the 64th TV WEEK Logie Awards at The Star, Sydney on August 18, 2024 in Sydney, Australia (Image via Getty)

Robert Irwin, 22-year-old wildlife conservationist and Dancing With the Stars season 34 winner, is preparing to expand the Crocodile Hunter Lodge experience at Australia Zoo.

The lodge, located within the zoo grounds, is designed to provide visitors with direct access to wildlife while offering accommodations that integrate with the natural environment.

The project follows the legacy of his late father, Steve Irwin, focusing on conservation and wildlife education.

The Crocodile Hunter Lodge aims to combine visitor experiences with sustainable practices, creating a stay that connects guests to the zoo’s wildlife and ongoing conservation initiatives, while providing lodging near the Australia Zoo facilities.

Dancing With the Stars' Robert Irwin outlines expansion plans for Crocodile Hunter Lodge

Robert Irwin announces lodge expansion

Robert Irwin shared details of the project on Instagram on December 2. He explained,

"Good day it's Robert here. Thank you so much for all the support. I'm very excited to be heading back home very soon."

Robert​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Irwin also mentioned that in order to give a proper introduction to the Australia Zoo area, they have launched the "Crocodile Hunter Lodge."

He referred to the lodge as providing a "home away from home" kind of experience for guests of Australia Zoo and highlighted the mix of animal interaction and eco-luxury ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌stay.

Crocodile Hunter Lodge features

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Crocodile Hunter Lodge features multi-species habitats that are home to red kangaroos, emus, and koalas.

Visitors to the Warrior Restaurant & Bar can enjoy a view of the animals from the outdoor patio, while lodge guests are greeted by eastern grey kangaroos, diamond pythons, and Australian lizards as they check in.

Robert Irwin emphasized the immersive aspect of the lodge by saying that the lodgings are concentrated on "eco-luxury" which permits visitors to live close to the bush and wildlife, yet they are next to Australia Zoo.

The lodge has been conceived to meld very intimately with the Australia Zoo surroundings and still keep the guest ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌accommodations.

Honoring Steve Irwin’s legacy

Its​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ design is based on how Steve Irwin worked to conserve nature and his connection with animals.

Not far from the Glass House Mountains and the Sunshine Coast beaches, the lodge is carrying on the Irwin family's commitment to the care and education of the animal kingdom.

It is stated in the official release that the accommodation is a tribute to Steve's "life, legacy, and love for wild places."

The lodge layout, the animals’ habitats, and the visitors’ activities are all carefully planned to accompany the environmental and wild animal education goals that were set by Steve during his tenure at the Australia ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Zoo.

Sustainability practices

The lodge incorporates sustainability measures into construction and operations. Recycled timbers from crocodile viewing grandstands previously built by Steve Irwin were used during construction.

Native trees and purposefully-placed nest boxes support wildlife such as possums and bats. Robert Irwin emphasized conservation integration, stating,

"Not only having a one-on-one experience with wildlife, but also giving back to wildlife conservation. Because at the end of the day, that's what we're all about."

Products​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ and amenities at the lodge are cruelty-free, vegan-friendly, and low-impact, like bamboo-based items and refillable bottles.

In order to be in harmony with nature and to please the visitors, the lodge is using E-water technology for its sustainability goals, which results in less use of ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌chemicals.

Guest experience

Guests at the Crocodile Hunter Lodge can engage with wildlife while remaining close to Australia Zoo facilities.

The lodge provides immersive accommodation, dining options at Warrior Restaurant & Bar, and natural surroundings for relaxation. Robert Irwin commented on visitor engagement, saying,

"The amount of support from everyone in the States lately has just been incredible. The amount of people that are now heading to Australia Zoo and coming to visit my home has been really, really cool to see, honestly."

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Crocodile Hunter Lodge combines wildlife encounters, conservation efforts, and eco-friendly practices to carry on the late Steve Irwin's legacy and at the same time offer guests a coordinated and deep experience stay at the Australia ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Zoo.

