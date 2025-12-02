"Where do I begin" – Dancing With the Stars winner Robert Irwin reflects on his journey and the full-circle moment that defined his season

DWTS winner Robert Irwin attends the 64th TV WEEK Logie Awards (Image via Getty)

Robert Irwin began his reflection on winning Dancing With the Stars season 34 by posting on Instagram on November 27, 2025, stating,

"Where do I begin. I’ll never be able to describe what last night and these last 3 months have meant to me, but I can say THANK YOU."

His post outlined the sequence of events, support, and milestones that defined his season.

Irwin described the contributions of his dance partner, family, fellow contestants, and the production crew, while also acknowledging the significance of continuing the legacy of his sister Bindi Irwin and his professional partner, Witney Carson, in the context of Dancing With the Stars' history.

Support system and full-circle achievements in Robert Irwin’s Dancing With the Stars journey

Support from his dance partner and crew

Irwin credited his partner, Witney Carson, for guiding him through rehearsals and competition, explaining that she "believed" in him, pushed him, and made sure he always had snacks in rehearsals.

He emphasized that her presence allowed him to participate fully and create meaningful memories. Additionally, he acknowledged the Dancing With the Stars crew, noting,

"the AMAZING crew who work tirelessly to make this show a reality and keep it going from strength to strength each and every year."

Irwin's statements highlighted the structural and logistical support that contributed to his performance throughout the season.

Family involvement and full-circle significance

Family participation was a recurring aspect of Irwin's experience. The Dancing With the Stars winner's Instagram post mentioned that his family moved all the way out from Australia for three months to "support" him and be there for him every step of the way.

He connected his personal achievement to the prior wins of family members and colleagues, explaining,

"10 years ago my sister won the mirrorball, and 11 years ago Witney won – this feels like the most special, full circle moment."

He detailed the established continuity between his family's history in the competition and his own participation.

Contestants, community, and charitable representation

Irwin also referenced his peers on Dancing With the Stars, explaining that he wanted to thank his fellow "contestants" and professionals who made him feel welcome every day.

He highlighted that the shared commitment among participants contributed to the season’s structure and atmosphere.

Beyond personal and professional interactions, Irwin described representing Australia Zoo and the Wildlife Warriors charity, noting,

"Every week I represented my home at Australia Zoo, our charity – Wildlife Warriors, and a legacy that is so important to me."

His statement outlined the organizational and social dimensions of his participation, including ongoing projects associated with wildlife conservation.

He concluded by acknowledging the audience's role, emphasizing the importance of the "YOU" who supported him throughout the season and noting that the love he received from people across America and the world sustained the participants week after week.

Irwin also noted that the competition allowed him to tell stories through their dances and bring the audience along on the journey, emphasizing the structured presentation of narratives through Dancing With the Stars’ format.

Irwin's​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ reflections that were recorded in his Instagram post on November 27, 2025, revolved around recording the chain of support, achievements, and obligations that characterized his season.

