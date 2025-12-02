"I always knew I would do this" - Dancing With the Stars winner Robert Irwin reflects on how a dream from age 11 became a reality as he stepped into the show

DWTS winner Robert Irwin attends the 64th TV WEEK Logie Awards (Image via Getty)

Robert Irwin directly addressed how his goal to join Dancing With the Stars developed over a decade, explaining that it began when he was 11. As Irwin stated in his interview with The Hollywood Reporter, released December 1, 2025,

"I always knew I would do this. I don’t know — I didn’t know how it would work out, because that dream started as an 11-year-old, and at that point, that’s not really the [show’s] prime age bracket."

Irwin’s participation in season 34 concluded with his win alongside professional partner Witney Carson.

His remarks outlined how years of planning, exposure to the program through his sister Bindi Irwin’s season, and scheduling alignment formed the path that led him into the competition.

Robert Irwin reflects on fulfilling his longtime goal through Dancing With the Stars

Early exposure and influence of Bindi Irwin

Irwin traced the beginning of his interest to 2015, when Bindi Irwin competed and won. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Irwin recalled seeing the process firsthand and developing a long-term intention to join.

He also described observing the behind-the-scenes environment, noting that many staff members remained consistent between his sister’s season and season 34.

Irwin stated,

"I knew her as my favorite choreographer on the show, and in that 10-year period where I had this dream of doing the show, my sister always said, 'If you ever get paired with anyone, I reckon it’ll end up being Witney.'"

He explained that Bindi’s experience shaped his expectations and contributed to the continuity he later felt during his own season.

He also reflected on how witnessing his sister’s competition years earlier broadened his understanding of the program. Irwin said,

"Really, it all started with this immense sense of pride in what my sister was doing on the show, because I realized that she was doing more than just carrying on the legacy that I think our family carries."

Partnership with Witney Carson

Irwin described Carson as central to his experience and explained how their partnership formed continuity between Bindi Irwin’s season and season 34 due to Carson’s past involvement in earlier years. He remarked,

"It just felt right, like from the moment I walked through the door and saw her there and knew that she’d be my partner, I just immediately felt really safe and like I had someone who could protect me."

He further described the environment as one shaped by mutual confidence, explaining that he had "faith" in Witney and that she maintained that same trust in him.

Irwin also spoke about how Carson contributed to his understanding of performance demands and weekly preparation.

He emphasized that she guided him through the physical expectations of ballroom competition, reinforcing the structured process needed each week of the season.

Lessons from the experience and plans moving forward

Irwin noted that season 34 taught him principles he identified as significant. He explained that the experience centered on the importance of "trust" and vulnerability in the competitive process.

He also stated that contestants from different backgrounds encountered similar challenges, describing how many dealt with forms of imposter syndrome and the same sets of trials throughout the season.

Looking ahead, Irwin described an interest in broadening his work in multiple formats.

He mentioned expanding into various media avenues and maintaining involvement with the Dancing With the Stars community.

He concluded with his intent to return in some capacity, stating,

"Next season, I’m like, I’m in, just tell me, I’ll do it all over again."

Stay tuned for more updates.