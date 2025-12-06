"The drama comes to me!": Owning Manhattan's Genesis Suero reacts to Jess Taylor's accusation that she poached her client

Genesis Suero from Owning Manhattan (Image via Getty)

Owning Manhattan star Genesis Suero has finally broken her silence on her heated confrontation with co-star Jess Taylor, who, in episode 3 of season 2, accused her of trying to steal one of her clients.

In an interview with TODAY.com, Genesis reflected on the altercation and said:



“I really don’t like drama, but the drama comes to me! If it comes to me, it’s giving me a [story] line. But this specific drama caught me off guard, and as you can see, I proved her wrong, because I did not touch that client.



The conflict occurred in episode 3, when Jess called Genesis aside to ask why she had been in contact with her client, Zulema, at East 52nd Street. While Jess said it was a direct breach of conduct for real estate agents, Genesis argued she never tried to poach her.

According to Genesis, her cameraman had introduced her to Zulema because she was promoting her own property. At the time, Genesis was not aware that she was listed with SERHANT.

Consequently, she reached out to her, but the moment she found out that Zulema was working with SERHANT., she stopped all communication.

Thus, Genesis did not appreciate Jess’s accusation, as she told TODAY.com, that such allegations can ruin an agent’s career.

Owning Manhattan star Genesis Suero admits accusations about poaching clients were a “little frightening”







In the episode, Genesis criticized Jess for coming to her with accusations that could potentially ruin all the work she had done to get to where she was without concrete proof to substantiate them.

She eventually complained to their co-star Nile, who got into a heated altercation with Jess and Eric, the other agent working on the listing. The feud ended when Jess broke down in tears as Nile dismissed them as “junior agents.”

Speaking to TODAY.com, Genesis opened up about the incident, admitting that the allegation surprised her.

As an immigrant woman, Genesis noted that she worked hard for years at various places, including Dominican restaurants, the supermarket, and even Bloomingdale’s. Consequently, when someone made such claims against her, it threatened the credibility of her work.



“In real estate, that kind of accusation is a little frightening,” she said.



That said, the Owning Manhattan star took a jab at Jess, saying she should have come with proof before pointing fingers at anyone.



“Because you don’t know how hard the other person has been building their castle, brick by brick. So, it’s a real storyline. And I’m there, debunking it,” she added.



Later in the season, Genesis lied to Ryan Serhant about the price of the deal she made, citing Jess and Jordan Hurt’s behavior with her as the reason.

Although she came clean to Ryan, she revealed to TODAY.com, that she often questioned herself and her abilities as an immigrant woman during critical situations.

Genesis explained that as an immigrant woman who had started “from the bottom,” she often doubted herself even when faced with people who had “half of the struggle” she endured in the country.

It often pushed her to a “boiling point” and overwhelmed her. However, she believed it was time for the world to see that behind the “strong Dominican-Latina” was a woman with real emotions.



“Any human when others attempt to bring her down, to demean the work that she has done for years, it will hurt her, because real estate and my career at Telemundo are my babies. I’m gonna protect them from everyone,” she stated.



That said, she concluded that she would show others how she actually felt and also “f**k with them.”

Stay tuned for more updates.