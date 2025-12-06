When will Snapped return on Oxygen? Details analyzed

Oxygen's Snapped season 36 (Image via Prime Video)

Snapped is a documentary true crime show that airs on Oxygen, outlining the lives of women who end up committing violent acts after they have been pushed to a breaking point. Premiering in 2004, the show reconstructs actual cases through interviews with investigators and family members, along with reenactments.

In each episode, it unravels the events that lead up to the crime, including financial issues, relationship problems or emotional turmoil, giving full details of the circumstances surrounding the events.

Over its more than 35 seasons, Snapped has become Oxygen's flagship program, hooking millions who delve into its world of criminal psychology and justice systems. The series stands out for its straightforward storytelling, making complex legal and personal stories easy to follow.

The next season returns soon. Season 36 of Snapped will air on Sunday, January 4, 2026 at 6 p.m. ET/PT on Oxygen. This date follows a renewal announcement that secures the show's future through at least 2028. Oxygen, part of NBCUniversal broadcasts the series on cable and satellite TV across the United States.

Snapped: Renewal announcement and series milestones

Oxygen renewed Snapped for Seasons 37 and 38 toward the end of 2025 taking the series beyond its current season, number 36. The renewal leverages the success the series has seen thus far, as it remains Oxygen's most-watched original cable series among all key viewing demographics for 2025.

The series, which first premiered on July 3, 2004 has aired more than 600 episodes to date, detailing everything from small-town disputes to highly publicized trials. Each season consists of 13 to 16 episodes airing once per year.

The 700th episode, expected in 2026, speaks to Snapped's longevity in a genre often defined by programs that have a lifespan of just a couple of years. Jupiter Entertainment producers address the series with high production values through location filming and archives.

Future seasons will continue telling varied tales, from workplace conflicts to family secrets, without changing the narrative style that has been set. This commitment offers viewers stability, in that viewers can count on regular new content well into the end of the decade.

No major format changes were announced, and the show has remained focused on factually retelling the events that occurred in court. Overall, the extension positions Snapped as a reliable staple in Oxygen's lineup, alongside other true crime offerings.

Production insights for Snapped season 36

Snapped is going into production on its 36th season, executive produced by Patrick Reardon, David O'Donnell, and Deborah Allen of Jupiter Entertainment. The showrunner is Madeline Griffey; episode development will be based on current case files and legal records.

Filming includes crime scenes and interviews with key persons, including detectives and prosecutors, to reconstruct accurate timelines of crimes. It usually takes several months, with voice-overs and additional graphics in post-production for clarity.

Episodes are similarly structured: a hook at the beginning that shows the crime, then a chronological backstory of how it happened, motives explored, and the trial outcomes. This season includes cases of women from different walks of life, whether professional betrayals or homemakers in abusive circumstances, keeping the show focused on real aspects of humanity.

Though specific details of the budget remain undisclosed, the renewal suggests adequate funding for quality reenactments, including local actors. Parent company Versant supports this effort since it helps meet network goals to air compelling unscripted content.

At the time of the announcement, Cori Abraham, senior vice president of programming, referred to the series with regard to audience retention. With no cast changes, narrators and hosts remain consistent, and audiences will hear the same recognizable tone.

Production decisions like this guarantee that Season 36 delivers on Snapped's trademark in-depth investigation, ready to hit the airwaves in January.

Snapped: Viewing options and episode access

Snapped season 36 airs live on Oxygen, available through providers like Comcast, DirecTV, and Dish Network, in most U.S. households with basic cable packages. The Sunday 6 p.m. ET/PT slot allows evening viewing for working adults and families.

DVR recording is an option for those unable to watch in real time, and Oxygen often repeats episodes during the week. The Oxygen app, free to download on iOS, Android, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV, requires a cable login for live TV but offers free clips for all users.

Peacock streams full seasons with a subscription starting at basic tiers, including ad-supported and ad-free plans. New episodes appear on Peacock the day after broadcast, enabling binge-watching of marathons from prior years.

Watch Snapped, available on Oxygen and Peacock.

