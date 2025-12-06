Who is Dijon, making his Saturday Night Live debut as a musical guest?

Saturday Night Live season 51 musical guest (Image via YouTube)

Saturday Night Live season 51 continues its popularity, releasing its first episode after its two-week break for Thanksgiving in December, with a total of three episodes lined up for the end of the year.

Episode 7 premieres on Saturday, December 6, 2025, on NBC at 111:30 pm EST / 8:30 pm PST, bringing back actor and comedian Melissa McCarthy to Studio 8H to host after her 2017 appearance when she won the Emmy Award for the performance and earned the Five-Timers Club membership.

Joining her is a musical guest who has earned a modern badge of honor by appearing in Barack Obama’s summer playlist: Music artist and producer Dijon.

This marks Dijon's debut on Saturday Night Live following the release of his critically acclaimed second studio album Baby in August 2025, a world tour, Grammy nominations, and even an acting debut.

Here are the details about the Saturday Night Live musical guest Dijon

Dijon Duenas is a 33-year-old American singer-songwriter, producer, actor, and multi-instrumentalist.

Born on June 9, 1992, he grew up in a military family with a Guamanian father and a mixed-race mother.

His family shifted frequently due to their army background, having spent parts of his childhood in Germany, Hawaii, California, Kentucky, Maryland, and Washington.

Starting his career in music at the age of sixteen, Saturday Night Live debutant guest first emerged as a part of the R&B duo Abhi/Dijon, which he formed with his high school friend, Abhirath Raju. The duo released some projects until the pair disbanded in Los Angeles.

He attended Centennial High School in Ellicott City, Maryland, and earned a bachelor's degree in English language and literature in 2014 at the University of Maryland, College Park.

Dijon officially launched his solo career in 2017. Dijon’s early solo releases garnered critical attention, but his 2021 debut album, Absolutely, released on November 9, gave him immense fame, which was entirely self-produced with longtime collaborator Mk.gee.

The first single, Many Times even landed on Barack Obama’s 2022 summer playlist, putting him in front of millions of new listeners. He made his television debut on The Tonight Show on January 27, 2022, performing Big Mike's.

Dijon also collaborated with a wide range of artists and projects, including Charli XCX, Bon Iver, Matt Champion, and Justin Bieber.

Dijon produced and co-wrote several songs, including the hits “Daisies” and “Yukon,” making his collaboration with Bieber particularly noteworthy in his career.

His work has earned him two major nominations in the 2025 Grammy Awards: Producer of the Year, Non-Classical for all of his 2025 projects, and Album of the Year for his work on Bieber's Swag.

Dijon released his second studio album, Baby, in August 2025, named after his and wife Joanie Del Santo’s son. The album was immediately celebrated as one of the best of the year by notable publications like Vulture, Pitchfork, NME, and Rolling Stone.

He announced a world tour of North America and Europe shortly after the album’s release.

The Saturday Night Live musical guest also tried his hand at acting in his debut film, One Battle After Another, by Paul Thomas Anderson, where he appeared alongside Alana Haim, Junglepussy, Teyana Taylor, and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Stay tuned to watch Dijon perform on Saturday Night Live with Host Melissa McCarthy on NBC and Peacock, with the episodes ready to stream the next day on Peacock.

Stay tuned for more updates.