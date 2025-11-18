Morgan Fairchild opens up on her feud with Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels

75 year old Morgan Fairchild oened up on Saturday Night Live rumors. (Image via Getty)

Saturday Night Live has been a centre of many controversies running for decades, and one of them is associated with legendary Hollywood actress Morgan Fairchild.

The 75-year-old star appeared recently on a candid interview on the CY Interview YouTube channel, streamed on November 17, 2025, where she addressed the rumors of her turning down the offer to host Saturday Night Live.

She revealed that there was a miscommunication with an agent who had booked her on the show without informing her or the head of the agency.

As Morgan could not attend the live show shooting for a movie in Israel, the Search for Tomorrow ​​​​​​actor explained that she tried to call the creator of Saturday Night Live, Lorne Michaels, to explain to him about her absence, but he did not pick up her call, which made her think that he would never forgive her.

Here's what Morgan Fairchild revealed about her missed Saturday Night Live appearance

Hollywood veteran Morgan Fairchild finally cleared the record about one of the biggest rumors attached to her name, the belief that she once turned down an offer to host Saturday Night Live.

In a new conversation on the CY Interview YouTube channel, Morgan revealed that she never rejected the offer, and she did not even know she had been booked for it.

Morgan then went on to explain what happened in that bizarre and confusing chaos that left her unintentionally miss a chance to lead Saturday Night Live, believing that it permanently damaged her relationship with show creator Lorne Michaels.

Fairchild said she had seen the online claims that she refused an SNL hosting spot, and she wanted to shut them down once and for all, as she explained:

"Oh, there’s an article on the internet that says I turned down Saturday Night Live. No, I had no idea."

She explained that while she was abroad filming, she suddenly learned through the most unexpected source that she was supposedly about to appear live from Studio 8H.

At the time, Fairchild was thousands of miles from New York, immersed in filming a movie in Israel.

"What happened was I was in Israel shooting a canon fairy tale. I was shooting Sleeping Beauty,” she said. During a rare international phone call home, her mother dropped the shocking news: “She said, ‘Oh, I’m excited. You’re going to be on Saturday Night Live.”

Fairchild was completely blindsided. She responded,

“No, mom. I’m in Israel. How can I be on?” Confused, she asked for details: “When am I supposed to be?” Her mother told her, “This Saturday,” saying she’d read it in TV Guide.

Fairchild tried to make sense of it, even wondering if her mother had mistaken her for someone with a similar name.

“I said, ‘No, maybe it was Morgan Brittany,’” she recalled. But her mother insisted: “No, no—it was you.”

Surprised, Fairchild explained the situation, saying,

“I said, ‘Mom, I’m in Israel. How could I possibly be hosting Saturday Night Live? It’s live and I’m in Israel.”

Morgan then found out the truth as she explained to the host of the interview,

“I found out later that I guess one of my agents or an agent at my agency that I didn’t really know very well, who apparently had a drug problem, had booked me but never told me, and never told the head of the agency,” Fairchild revealed.

She called the situation “totally flatfooted,” as everyone involved discovered too late that the live show was expecting her while she was physically impossible to reach.

Fairchild said she would absolutely have accepted the hosting if she had known.

“I would have loved to have hosted Saturday Night Live,” she said.

She attempted to call Lorne Michaels to explain the miscommunication, but she never got the chance, admitting

"I tried to call and explain, and I don’t think he would take my calls."

Moran expressed further that she does not think that she would earn Lorne Michaels's forgiveness ever, as he did not understand what happened, calling the entire episode one of her biggest professional regrets, summarising the whole mishap as:

"That’s a regret I have. That’s a regret that this guy totally screwed me on Saturday Night Live by telling them I’d be there when I was obviously making a movie in Israel."

