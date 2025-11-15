"I’m so excited" - Glen Powell reflects on years of wanting to host Saturday Night Live as his debut episode approaches

PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 21: Glen Powell visits the IMDb Portrait Studio at Acura House of Energy on Location at Sundance 2024 on January 21, 2024 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for IMDb)

Glen Powell is set to host the November 15, 2025, episode of Saturday Night Live, marking his debut on the show. Powell, 37, shared with PEOPLE,

"I’m so excited. Hosting SNL has been a thing I’ve wanted to do my entire life."

He​‍​‌‍​‍‌ put together the whole experience leading up to the episode as being bizarre, and he said it was truly an amazing moment for his past dreams to "come true." The sixth episode of the 51st season of the late-night comedy series features Olivia Dean, an English singer, as the musical guest. As per NBC, Powell and Dean are new to the show SNL. Powell had a brief role in the episode when Sydney Sweeney was the host in March ​‍​‌‍​‍‌2024.

Glen Powell prepares for Saturday Night Live hosting debut with Olivia Dean as musical guest

Powell’s Previous SNL Appearance and Career Background

Powell previously made a brief appearance on SNL during Season 49 when Sydney Sweeney hosted.

As PEOPLE reported, during a sketch in which Sweeney referenced dating rumors involving Powell, he appeared in the audience.

Powell’s acting career began with a role in Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over in 2003.

As​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Chad Radwell in Scream Queens, he was noticed by a larger audience in 2015 and 2016.

After that, he has appeared in movies like Everybody Wants Some!! in 2016, Set It Up in 2028, Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, Anyone But You and Hit Man in 2023, Twisters in 2024, and The Running Man in 2025. ​‍​‌‍​‍‌

Powell is also co-creator, writer, and executive producer of the series Chad Powers.

Preparation and promotions for the SNL episode

Ahead of the November 15 episode, Powell participated in promotional activities, including a dance recreation of Christopher Walken’s Fatboy Slim music video alongside SNL cast members Bowen Yang and Marcello Hernández.

NBC reported that both Powell and Dean engaged in rehearsals and promotional sketches in the weeks leading up to the show.

Powell has also partnered with Raising Cane’s and Hulu to promote Chad Powers, hosting a tailgate-themed fan screening at a Raising Cane’s location in Torrance, California. In September, Powell told PEOPLE,

"People that love college football and love the tailgate nature of things, they will bond over what a great sports story is or what a great underdog story is."

He added that the event was "a touchdown," referring to its success, which ties into the football themes of Chad Powers, where Powell’s character adopts a new identity to attempt a comeback in college football after prior misbehavior.

Olivia Dean’s SNL debut

Olivia Dean will appear as the musical guest on the same episode. According to NBC, Dean’s single Man I Need has topped charts in the U.K., and her album The Art of Loving has broken records previously held by Adele.

Dean’s participation on SNL marks her first U.S. performance on the show. NBC highlighted that her SNL debut follows her rising international music career and growing presence in the United States.

The episode airs on November 15 at 11:30 p.m. ET, 10:30 p.m. CT, and 8:30 p.m. PT.

Powell’s hosting debut and Dean’s first musical appearance align with SNL’s format of featuring new talent on the live New York stage.

As NBC stated, this episode continues a recent trend of presenting first-time hosts and musical guests in consecutive weeks, following Nikki Glaser and Sombr.

