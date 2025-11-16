“We don’t know”: Dancing With the Stars pro Jan Ravnik on returning for another season

Jan Ravnik (Image via Instagram/@janravnik)

Dancing With the Stars star Jan Ravnik made his debut on the show in season 34. Ravnik rose to fame as one of Taylor Swift's backup dancers on the Eras Tour.

Former dancing pro Maks Chmerkovskiy recently opened up about Ravnik's casting on the show while calling it 'absurd'. Maks further said that Ravnik is not aware of the foxtrot technique and that it was "really hard to watch."

He was paired with television personality Jen Affleck, and the two were eliminated in Week 7. The dancing pro was recently asked about his plans for returning for yet another season. Ravnik said,

“We'll see about it. It's still a long way [away]. This is 2026. We don't know.”

Dancing With the Stars alum Jan Ravnik talks about "taking a break"

While discussing season 34, Jan Ravnik mentioned “taking a break,” admitting that it was stressful to learn everything. He now feels much better, having already found his flow.

He talked about getting into the holiday spirit:

“I have some other obligations also that I need to do in Europe. I need snow. I need like holiday spirit."

Ravnik told People that he was not quite pleased to be smiling all the time in front of the cameras:

“I'm a person who doesn't like to smile all the time, and I think I was smiling the entire season. It was challenging for me. Hard smiling all the time."

Maks Chmerkovskiy apologizes to Jan Ravnik for his comments

Maks Chmerkovskiy had earlier talked about how he found Jan Ravnik’s casting as a dancing pro, “absurd.” He added:

“I'm sorry, Jan has absolutely no business being a pro on Dancing with the Stars. There's zero foundation, technique, quality, understanding of the partnership,"

However, he later apologised to Ravnik, saying he would like to meet Jan and “bury the hatchet.”

“I want to apologise to Jan for the way my words hurt your feelings, most importantly, I think, you know, walk away with knowing me feeling completely different. And, dare I say, we probably might even be friends.”

Jan Ravnik did not respond to Maks’ comments but later addressed the issue in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying,

“Look, I got all the love on this show. All the praise from the judges also, like everyone gave me so much love, Whoever is saying, outside, the people who [are] trying to stay relevant and spreading the hate, this is not a way to do it. And I never will spread or take the hate."

