"Call me, please": The Golden Bachelor's Peg Munson shares her desire to compete on Dancing with the Stars

Peg Munson from The Golden Bachelor is now speaking very openly about her life after the show, her relationship with Mel Owens, and her biggest dream of joining Dancing with the Stars.

In a new exclusive interview, Peg said in a cheerful tone, “Dancing with the Stars, call me, please,” making it clear that she would say yes the moment the show calls her.

Mel supported her completely and even said,

“I’m gonna nominate her right now. She can dance.”

This moment came soon after the couple revealed that they are officially together.

Peg and Mel had to keep their relationship hidden for months due to the show's rules.

Mel said it felt tiring to meet secretly, drive in separate cars, and avoid telling even close friends the truth.

Now that the finale has aired, he said he feels “free” and happy that they can move around openly as a couple.

Peg shared that she is “elated” that the process is over and they can start their new life without hiding.

She said she is excited for this next chapter and wants to grab every new opportunity coming her way, including the chance to dance on national television.

Peg explained that being on DWTS has always been a dream for her.

She hopes to be the first “Golden” contestant to join the cast and said she would work very hard if she gets the chance.

Their season ended with Mel offering Peg a promise ring instead of a proposal.

Mel explained that he wanted something meaningful but not rushed.

Peg said she respects his thoughtful nature and that they both want to build a strong foundation first.

Their focus, she said, is understanding each other deeply and growing naturally as a couple.

Peg and Mel’s Future Plans, Their Bond, and Why Peg Wants DWTS So Badly

Peg and Mel are already planning a busy year together now that their relationship is public.

Right after their interview, Peg shared that they are heading to Las Vegas, then to Detroit for Thanksgiving, and later attending the University of Michigan–Ohio State game.

They also plan to attend the Hob Nobble Gobble charity gala, spend Christmas in Rio, go to the Super Bowl in February, and return to Las Vegas later for Mel’s birthday.

She said their plans happened naturally because both of them suggested things they enjoy, and they agreed to do them all.

Mel said their bond grew strong because they spent real time together on and off camera.

He explained that he paid close attention to Peg from the very beginning and had a crush on her early in the journey.

Peg said they share many interests, and that made their connection smooth and comfortable.

She added that she respects Mel because he takes relationships seriously and does not make promises he cannot keep.

About the promise ring, Mel said he wanted Peg to feel included in the decision.

He checked with her before giving it to her because he didn’t want it to be a surprise or feel sudden.

Peg said she values this kind of honesty and patience.

She believes in knowing a person well before moving toward marriage.

She said she wants a love that lasts and feels stable, and she feels she and Mel are building that slowly and naturally.

Peg’s excitement for Dancing with the Stars comes from her lifelong love for dancing.

She said she would put in full effort and would love to show that age does not limit talent.

Mel also encouraged her, saying she has energy, humor, and great rhythm, and he believes viewers would love watching her perform.

