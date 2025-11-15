The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice makes a big announcement about Joe and Melissa Gorga at BravoCon 2025

Teresa Giudice (Image via Instagram/@teresagiudice)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Teresa Giudice made a big announcement at the BravoCon 2025, saying that she has finally ended her long feud with Joe and Melissa Gorga. While talking to People, Gia Giudice, the oldest daughter of Teresa, said that it feels really good to be connected with her aunt and uncle again.

The podcast host further said that she is looking forward to the path of rebuilding and just getting to a better place, which they are already in, while admitting that she is really happy and excited about it.

Teresa and Melissa had a long fallout that occurred after a few incidents. Teresa’s brother even called Teresa “garbage”, while Teresa had gone on to allege that Melissa is a "gold digger" and even called Melissa unfaithful.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Teresa Giudice gets candid about making a truce

Teresa Giudice talked about burying the hatchet with Joe and Melissa:

“We have all gotten together. I’m really grateful and I’m thankful," she said during the "Housewive2Housewive" panel on Nov. 14.

Teresa was also asked about the cast members she would like to see return, and she went on to mention Melissa's name.

During a June appearance on The View, Andy Cohen discussed the long-standing cast feuds that had affected the show's return.

“It was really on a deep pause and we are actively there casting and looking at the future of what that will be.”

Earlier, in an interview with People, Melissa talked about her feud with Teresa:

"I think the root of a lot of our problems is just that if Teresa says black, I say white. We may seem similar but we are extremely different people."

Executive Producer Andy Cohen talks about the possibility of the cast's return

Executive producer Andy Cohen discussed a potential return of the show during an interview with Access Hollywood. Cohen said that they will announce something when the casting is right.

“We're not gonna be backed into something that's not gonna be great because the Jersey fans deserve greatness and we're not there yet."

Teresa also maintained silence about her status on the show in the months leading up to BravoCon. The Bravo star was asked about the same during a September episode of Jeff Lewis Live. Teresa said, “Never say never" about the possibility of coming back for another season.

