"A lot of it is unfiltered:" Dolores Catania on her upcoming The Real Housewives of Rhode Island's cast

The Real Housewives of Rhode Island star Dolores Catania (Image via Getty)

The Real Housewives of Rhode Island is an upcoming addition to Bravo TV’s Real Housewives franchise. While the series has been officially announced by producer Andy Cohen and is reported to have been shot, the exact premiere date has not yet been revealed.

Dolores Catania, one of the cast members of The Real Housewives of Rhode Island's debut season, spilled some tea on the cast and insights on the show.

She attended a panel interview, which was also attended by content creator Abbey Bonadies, who posted the clip on her Instagram.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star had a lot of positive things to say about the new Bravo show, noting:

So a lot of it’s unfiltered. They’re just letting it all out there.

The Real Housewives of Rhode Island star, Dolores Catania, says Rhode Island is the same as "Jersey 10 years ago"

In a clip posted by Abbey Bonadies on her Instagram profile on November 6, 2025, Dolores Catania opened up about her thoughts on The Real Housewives of Rhode Island cast.

Sharing an honest and humorous take, she said:

I want to say Rhode Island is like Jersey ten years ago.

Dolores also pointed out that the Real Housewives of Rhode Island cast is not prepared for the level of public attention that is going to come; however, the cast is unfiltered and authentic, letting everything out as she adds:

"They don’t know a lot about what’s coming for them on the internet." With a knowing smile, she added, “I’m kind of looking forward to that.”

She went on to describe the new Housewives as green, adding,

Yeah, the green, they are green. And they're just like floating all out there. And I'm sitting there going, oh, shit.

Dolores admitted she’s actually looking forward to seeing how it all works out, as agreed by the interviewer, who says that they all are looking forward to it.

When asked if she would appear on the new show, Dolores confirmed,

I’m on. Not a lot. I don’t know how it’s going to be edited at the end of the day.

She explained further that producers wanted to give the Rhode Island women some space to develop their own identity on-screen.

Dolores appreciates the cast member of The Real Housewives of Rhode Island, ​​​​​​who made her feel welcomed, as she noted:

They really wanted the girls to have a chance to stand on their own. Which I think is kind of silly because I wanted to jump in, get my hands dirty, and be part of it. But they’re great girls. I felt very welcome there.

Earlier, Dolores had denied her casting on the Bravo show when asked about it during her appearance on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live with her The Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star Margaret Josephs. She said that:

Well, I’m not gonna be a star, and I will visit. Maybe.

Host Jeff Lewis then asked if she had any friends among the Rhode Island cast members. Dolores nodded, smiling I do, yeah adding that they are wild.

Dolores didn’t hesitate further, saying that they are not like the cast from Jersey, noting:

They’re not Jersey, but we’ll see. Jersey is its own thing, you know?

She went on to explain that, as someone who now keeps up with all the Housewives franchises, she has a unique perspective that the new show's team has to work hard to beat the previous franchise performances.

And I’ll tell you, you’ve got to go far to beat Jersey. I’m not just saying that.

Producer Andy Cohen expressed his excitement and confidence that Bravo fans are going to love The Real Housewives of Rhode Island while speaking at a Cinema Society screening of Lilly in May 2025.

He told Page Six that the new cast is incredible and full of confidence, noting that many of the women are Italian and share close friendships within Rhode Island, which he described as a small state where everyone seems to know each other.

Stay tuned for more updates.