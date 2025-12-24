Is Govinda really in Avatar 3? Viral cameo footage video debunked

Govinda has not yet shared his reaction to the viral pictures and videos (Image via Facebook/Govinda)

Avatar: Fire and Ash is trending after some viral videos featured Govinda playing a role. The popular actor’s Na’vi appearance is grabbing a lot of attention, with his face in blue.

Multiple snaps of Govinda as a Na’vi are also creating headlines, where he can be spotted in different backgrounds. One of the photos featured him speaking to Jake Sully with a smile on his face. Another one shows the artist wearing a traditional outfit of Pandora.

A video was also shared on X (formerly Twitter). The backdrop shows that it was recorded inside a theatre. The lead characters of Avatar also appear in the same clip, and the popular Bollywood celebrity can be heard speaking one of his iconic dialogues.

While there have been hilarious reactions to the viral pictures and videos, it is confirmed for now that all of them have been generated through AI, as per WION News. Moreover, the politician has not played any role in James Cameron’s science fiction film.

As of this writing, neither the director nor any of the cast members, alongside Govinda himself, has reacted to the snaps and clips. Furthermore, the main source from which the images were created remains unknown.

Notably, the AI-generated content has been a result of the television personality’s claim during a conversation with Bheeshm International this year, saying that he was supposed to be a part of Avatar.

Govinda rejected the offer for a role in Avatar: Interview claims and other details explained

The reality show judge is creating headlines due to the AI-generated content, which shows that he was in Avatar. While the claims have been dismissed, the news has grabbed attention multiple times after Govinda himself addressed the matter.

Around six years ago, he told Rajat Sharma during a conversation that the title of James Cameron’s film was originally suggested to the director by him. He further stated that he was the one who spoke to James Cameron, telling the latter that the film would not fail.

“I told him that I feel it will take seven years for him to complete the film. He got angry. When I said so, he asked, ‘How can you be so sure that I won’t be able to make Avatar for seven years?’ I told him that what he was imagining was something almost impossible. That he has named his film Avatar, but he is showing aliens,” he added.

In another interview on Bheeshm International, Govinda said that he was supposed to be paid for the role and that he met James Cameron through another person in America. However, he rejected the role after the Titanic director revealed that the lead character is handicapped, as stated by the Hindustan Times.

The outlet reported in July this year that famous film producer Pahlaj Nihalani rejected the claims, revealing that he and Govinda had collaborated on a film of the same name and that the latter got confused because of it. Pahlaj said that the project was never completed, as a few songs and a part of the climax were yet to be filmed.

“He said let’s put this on hold, do something else. We tried to make the film in one schedule but last minute I don’t know what almonds he ate with tea that he started fainting,” Pahlaj added.

Meanwhile, Avatar: Fire and Ash has continued to attract viewers despite mixed reviews. According to the BBC, the film collected $88 million on the opening weekend.