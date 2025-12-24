Colin Dooley and Baylen Dupree (Image via Getty)

Baylen Out Loud heads to the U.K. as Colin Dooley dreams of meeting the king, a storyline introduced ahead of the Dec. 23 episode that follows Baylen Dupree and her family as they travel abroad.

The episode preview, released by TLC, centers on cultural exchanges, lighthearted misunderstandings, and Colin’s stated ambition to meet King Charles III during the family’s visit.

The footage places the Dupree family on a double-decker bus tour, where a local guide asks about their experience in the U.K. and whether they have tried traditional food.







The guide specifically mentions pie, mash, and liquor, prompting an immediate reaction from Baylen’s brother, Vick. “No, I hope,” Vick replies, a comment that draws laughter from their mother, Julie, who reminds him that he is only 15.

The guide then clarifies the confusion by explaining, “Actually, liquor is the term for a sauce we put on the pie.” He adds,



“Yeah, because you call ‘liquor’ booze in The States. So if you go in and ask for pie mash and liquor, you’re not going to get drunk on it.”



As the conversation continues, the guide asks what the family hopes to do while in the U.K. Baylen’s father, Allen, points toward Colin Dooley and answers directly:



“He wants to meet King Charles.”



Allen then expands on the idea, joking,



“If the flag’s flying high, you know, he’s at home, maybe go and have a knock on the front door. Give it a whirl.”



The exchange establishes Colin’s goal as a defining point of the trip and frames it within the broader humor of the family’s travel experience.

Baylen Out Loud follows a family trip shaped by curiosity and culture

During a separate interview segment featured in Baylen Out Loud, Colin is asked by a producer why meeting the king matters so much to him. He responds plainly,



“Name another king in the world.”



When Baylen attempts to counter by listing other monarchs, saying:



“No, there’s more kings. There’s like, the Prince of Greece and the Prince of all these other….”



Colin immediately corrects her, replying,



“That’s princes.”



Baylen continues, “Yes, but they obviously have fathers,” underscoring the playful disagreement.

Colin then concludes his explanation with a simple statement of intent:



“I just want to have dinner with a king.”



The U.K. visit also highlights smaller cultural moments that unfold alongside Colin’s royal aspiration.

During the same bus tour, Baylen asks the guide whether he has ever tried ranch dressing, a condiment she and Colin frequently reference on Baylen Out Loud.

When he answers that he has not, Baylen explains it to him and later tells producers,



“I am so disappointed I don’t have ranch on me right now, or else his world would be changed.”



She punctuates the thought with, “Poof. Mind changing.” The moment reinforces how the show uses everyday exchanges to illustrate cultural differences encountered during travel.

The U.K. episodes of Baylen Out Loud continue the series’ focus on family dynamics and communication, placing Baylen, Colin, and her relatives in unfamiliar settings that prompt unscripted conversations.

The trip does not depict any formal attempt to contact the royal household but presents Colin’s goal as an ongoing talking point among the family.

His comments remain consistent throughout the preview material, with no indication that the ambition shifts or resolves during the episode itself.

The episode also arrives as Baylen Out Loud continues to expand beyond domestic settings, using travel to explore how the family adapts to new environments.

The show documents how Baylen and Colin engage with local customs, food terminology, and humor, while maintaining the rhythms established earlier in the season.

The bus tour sequence functions as a central backdrop, allowing multiple interactions to unfold organically, from questions about food to reflections on monarchy.

As TLC promotes the Dec. 23 installment of Baylen Out Loud, the focus remains on Colin’s fascination with royalty and the family’s reactions to it.

The preview does not suggest that a meeting with King Charles III occurs, but it frames the desire itself as a defining feature of the trip.

Through direct quotes and situational exchanges, the episode positions the U.K. visit as a blend of sightseeing, cultural discovery, and personal aspiration.

New episodes of Baylen Out Loud air Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC and stream the following day on HBO Max.

The U.K. trip marks one of the series’ most prominent international storylines to date, anchored by Colin Dooley’s repeated assertion of a single goal:



“I just want to have dinner with a king.”



Stay tuned for more updates.