“I was panicked going over there”: Baylen Out Loud star Baylen opens up about the challenges of traveling with Tourette’s

Baylen Dupree from Baylen Out Loud (Image via TLC)

Baylen Out Loud season 2's latest episode aired on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, at 9:00 PM ET/PT on TLC, following the Dupree family's arrival in London, facing culture shock from the bustling city, double-decker buses, and sensory overload that ramps up Baylen's tics.

Episode 12, titled "Ticcing in a British Accent," marked both a milestone and a challenge for Baylen as she navigates international travel while living with Tourette’s syndrome.

Ahead of the episode, Baylen spoke with ExtraTV in an exclusive interview published on December 23, 2025, where she candidly shared why the London trip caused her significant anxiety.

Baylen opened up about the raw challenges of traveling with Tourette's syndrome, talking about how her tics, particularly one triggered by seeing bald people, made the idea of traveling overseas especially stressful, as she admitted:

“I was panicked going over there because I have a bald tic for my dad.”

Here's what the Baylen Out Loud star shared in the exclusive about the challenges posed by her condition

In the exclusive interview with Extra, Baylen Out Loud star explained that flying itself is one of the hardest parts of travel for her.

“I’m very bad at flying,” she said, noting that navigating airports with Tourette’s can be overwhelming.

However, she emphasized how disability assistance at the airport has been life-changing, explaining that getting through security faster and having a calmer environment helps reduce her tics.

Once on the plane, Baylen relies on coping tools she knows well, as she said:

“I get out fidgets, I get my iPad out, I’ll listen to music. All of those things help my tics.”

While flying is difficult for her, she also has to support her fiancé Colin, who struggles with flight anxiety himself.

“I have to be there for him in times where he has to be there for me,” Baylen explained.

One of Baylen’s biggest fears before arriving in London stemmed from a message she received on social media, as she recalled:

“I actually got a DM from somebody… that says, ‘If you call somebody bald in a work environment, then it’s harassment, and you’ll be arrested,’”

Because Baylen has a tic involving the word “bald,” the message sent her into a spiral. Once in London, that anxiety intensified, she said, clarifying that she meant it purely as a trigger-related observation, not an insult.

"And then when we went over there, I had no idea how many bald people there were. And I don't mean that like offensively. I mean that as like, oh my god, like my ticks were a mess. That was like a huge trigger for my ticks when we were over there.”

On top of that, British accents themselves became another trigger, and she feared people might think she was mocking them, saying:

“I have a lot of tics in British accents. That’s going to set my tics off. I didn’t want people to feel like I was being rude in any type of way. I was just ticking.”

Despite the challenges, Baylen did find moments of joy and discovery in London. She laughed about experiencing culture shock, including learning that many places don’t have air conditioning and that UK outlets are different.

She also tested British food for the first time, from bangers and mash to famously named dishes like spotted dick and bubble and squeak, though she admitted she ate “a lot of McDonald’s” while abroad.

“It was really good,” she said. “I still have dreams about it.”

The interview also touched on Baylen’s upcoming wedding to Colin, which remains very much a work in progress. “There is no planning,” she admitted honestly, adding:

“We are still exactly where we are in the show. Exactly. No lies, no butts, no nothing. We are still there. Haven't picked out a dress. Haven't sent out save the dates.”

The Baylen Out Loud star further confirmed one thing that is non-negotiable in their wedding: their animals will be part of the ceremony.

“They have to be,” she said, laughing as she described the challenge of getting them down the aisle without stopping to greet everyone, especially her dad, who gives them Cheerios.

Reflecting on Baylen Out Loud as a whole, Baylen shared how meaningful the show has been to her, stating:

“The whole point of the show was to let more people into my life and let more people have a better understanding of what Tourette’s is.”

One of the most emotional moments for her this year came from a fan who shared a deeply personal story,

“She named her baby after me because she thinks I’m a hero,” Baylen recalled tearfully. “That let me know that I have a purpose and I’m doing something good.”

Stay tuned for more updates.