When will Sheriff Country season 1 return with new episodes? Details explained

Sheriff Country season 1 airs on CBS on Fridays (Image via Instagram/@firecountrycbs)

Fans waiting for Sheriff Country to return will need to exercise some patience, as the CBS procedural is heading into a planned midseason break. After airing its fall finale on December 19, 2025, the network has confirmed that no new episodes will air for several weeks. The series returns on February 27, 2026.

The series has been drawing steady interest during its freshman run. The break aligns with CBS’s broader holiday and winter programming schedule, which traditionally pauses scripted shows through late December and January.

Additional scheduling considerations, including major sports and special event coverage, also factor into the extended gap.

CBS sets return date for Sheriff Country season 1 after holiday break

CBS has officially confirmed when Sheriff Country will return with new episodes following its winter hiatus. The freshman drama aired its fall finale, season 1 episode 9, on December 19, 2025.

After that, the network placed the series on an extended break. New episodes will resume on Friday, February 27, 2026, at the show’s usual Friday night time slot. The episode will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

The hiatus follows a familiar pattern for CBS programming. The network pauses most scripted series during the holiday season. Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s breaks are standard. In this case, the gap is slightly longer than usual. That is largely due to broader scheduling needs, including special programming and major events early in the year. CBS has opted to hold Sheriff Country until it can air episodes more consistently.

During the break, CBS will fill the time slot with repeat episodes and alternate programming. No new installments of Sheriff Country will air in January or early February.

The return date positions the series for a strong run through the remainder of its first season. With the show already renewed for season 2, the network appears confident in its long-term future. For now, viewers know exactly when the story will pick back up.

What to expect from Sheriff Country after its winter hiatus

When Sheriff Country returns on February 27, 2025, the story will resume immediately after the explosive fall finale. Season 1 episode 9 ended with the Edgewater County Sheriff’s Office under gunfire. The Barlows launched a violent siege following escalating tensions with Mickey Fox and her team.

The midseason premiere is expected to focus heavily on the aftermath of that attack. The siege itself will continue to unfold in near real time. The emotional and physical consequences will be front and center.

Mickey will be forced to confront deeply personal stakes. Travis was shot during the attack, and his condition will weigh heavily on her.

The experience is expected to bring emotional clarity. Mickey will have to address unresolved feelings and make firm choices about her relationships.

The fallout will not be limited to Mickey. Boone will wrestle with his own unanswered emotions. His bond with his colleagues will deepen under pressure. Cassidy’s storyline will also gain momentum.

After the chaos subsides, she will begin digging into her sister’s long-standing disappearance. What she uncovers will challenge long-held assumptions. That mystery is set to become a major arc in the back half of the season.

The siege will leave lasting scars. It will also reshape the team. Trust will be tested. Bonds will either break or strengthen. Nothing will return to normal easily.

Catch Sheriff Country on CBS.