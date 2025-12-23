Would Neiman Marcus be open on Christmas Eve? Store hours, dates, and more explored

Facade of the Neiman Marcus department store on a sunny day in downtown Walnut Creek, California, November 17, 2017. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Neiman Marcus will be open on Christmas Eve, although they typically open for shorter periods during this season. The retail chain usually closes earlier on the day preceding the National holiday.

Their Boston store is open from 10 AM to 5 PM, while their New York outlet stays open a bit longer, from 9 AM to 6 PM. Dallas, Texas, enjoys the same opening hours as its New York counterpart.

Customers might also face reduced hours in the days leading up to the new year. Contact your local store or sales representative for specific timings.

Will Neiman Marcus be open on Christmas Day?

After shortened hours on Christmas Eve, Neiman Marcus will be closed for Christmas Day 2025. This gives opportunities to the employees to enjoy the festivities with loved ones and family.

The luxury department store offers a wide range of apparel for the festive season, so last-minute shoppers are advised to confirm local store hours either on the website or from sales representatives.

The brand is currently offering up to 60% off on its markdown live sales. A pair of Veja low-top sneakers is selling for $93 from $155, while a pair of Simkhai jeans is $113.99 from $285. A Tadashi Shoji royal blue dress looks exquisite and is on sale for $182 from $459.

A Birkenstock in the cutest shade of nude is up for grabs at $119 from $170. Elevate your wardrobe with the A.L.C pleated skirt at $198 from $495.

The Alice + Olivia fashion top is going at a steal from $78 from $195. A Dolce&Gabbana Aria DG distressed silhouette is selling for $397.50 from $795.

