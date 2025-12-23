Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House star Joanna Gaines shares proud mom moment as daughter Ella showcases her design skills

Joanna Gaines at SiriusXM Studios (Image via Getty)



Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House returned for its season finale with a family-focused segment involving Joanna Gaines and her daughter, Ella.

The episode showed Ella completing her first on-screen design project, a small cottage connected to the larger renovation featured in the series.

Joanna shared clips from the episode on Instagram on December 23 and explained the context behind the project and why it mattered to their family.

According to Joanna, Ella has expressed interest in design for years, and the family had discussed finding a home in Waco for her to work on. When that did not happen, Chip Gaines suggested that Ella take on the cottage as her first project.

The episode also included the reveal of the finished space to the family’s youngest child, Crew. Joanna described the moment as meaningful for both Ella and the family.

The show aired on HGTV and Magnolia Network, with same-day streaming available on HBO Max and Discovery+.

Viewer responses focused on the family aspect of the episode and Ella’s involvement in the project.

How Ella became involved in the cottage project in Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House

Joanna explained in the episode that Ella’s interest in design has been ongoing. In the clip shared online, Joanna said,



“Chip has always told Ella, ‘Hey, before you go to college, I want you to flip a house, do a project.’”



She added that Ella had often said “that she wants to do something in design.” The family initially looked for houses in Waco, where Ella could work, but none were selected.

Joanna said the plan changed when Chip suggested that Ella design the small cottage connected to the Colorado project.



Joanna stated, “Chip had this fun idea to let her tackle the little cottage as her first design project.”



The episode showed Ella working independently on the space while the main renovation continued. Joanna later shared that the process allowed Ella to apply her ideas in a real setting.

In a Magnolia Journal blog post published in November 2025, Joanna wrote, “Over the past few years, Ella has really come into her own when it comes to developing her own personal style.”

She also said she asked Ella “to design the small cottage adjacent to the main house.” The project was completed before Ella left for college, which Joanna noted made the timing important for their family.

The reveal and viewer response

Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House finale included a reveal of the cottage to Crew, the family’s youngest child. Joanna stood outside the door with him and asked, “Are you ready to see your little Fixer Upper?”

The crew ran inside as Joanna reacted to the space. Watching through a window, Joanna commented, “This is like the perfect size for both of them,” and later said, “Probably my favorite reveal ever.”

Joanna reflected on the moment in her Instagram caption, writing,



“What a gift it was to watch Ella’s vision for the small cottage come to life.” She added, “Watching her reveal it to Crew made it one we’ll never forget.”



The post prompted responses from viewers, many of whom focused on the family dynamic shown in the episode. Chip also commented on the post, writing, “My baby girl … all grown up.”

Additional comments from viewers noted the decision to include Ella in the project and the way the episode highlighted a shared experience. Joanna addressed this in her earlier blog post, stating,



“It was so sweet to share this experience with her before she went off to college.”



The episode closed the season and highlighted how the project fit into the broader series.



