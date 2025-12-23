Is the Gorlock the Destroyer COD skin real? Viral operator bundle claim explored

Gorlock the destroyer (Photo: Facebook/@ Kakarot Gaming)

COD's alleged Gorlock the Destroyer skin is going viral on social media. The operator bundle reportedly includes the Devastator rifle blueprint, a mini Gorlock charm, and the finishing move, the crushing embrace. The image showed that the price of the operator bundle is supposedly 2,400 Call of Duty points.

Gorlock the Destroyer is not a real skin, as it is not available in the game and will not be in an upcoming bundle either. The viral picture is concept art, seemingly generated by AI. It is based on popular trans TikToker, Ali C. Lopez, who is also nicknamed Gorlock the Destroyer by netizens.

The majority of Call of Duty fans believed the upcoming skin rumor and even started discussing it on Reddit threads. While some joked about the bundle itself, others said that similar skins are why the game is allegedly going downhill.

Asmongold reacted to the fake bundle skin on his livestream. While he expressed surprise and laughed, the viewers told him it was not real and was based on the TikToker. He then said that with the popular game's track record, such skin "could happen" in the future.

"Bro, what is this? Oh my god, it's like a new execute animation. I have no idea about this. I don't know at all. It's crazy, and in Call of Duty, nowadays, this stuff could happen. I hate to say it, but it could easily happen. We are in a very different world now than we were," the streamer said.

More details on TikToker Ali C. Lopez, who is nicknamed Gorlock the Destroyer

Ali started making videos on TikTok in 2020. She started gaining fame for being a plus-size model. Lopez garnered virality when she appeared on the Whatever podcast in 2023.

Soon after the episode aired, clips of Ali C. Lopez's remarks went viral. The X user @RichardRatBoy1 uploaded a screenshot of the women of the podcast and wrote,

"Been enjoying this podcast. Great takes from: - Ashley - Rachel - Gorlock the Destroyer - Tiffany."

The tweet garnered over 137,000 likes and more than 11,000 retweets. As netizens started making fun of the content creator's appearance, her nickname became popular.

A few months later, Alison shared in another podcast that she was annoyed by the nickname, and when people started mockingly calling her Optimus Prime. However, she also shared that she would embrace it as the joke has become widespread.

"There are days where it still bothers me that I get called that. There was even a time I was like, 'Should I just embrace [the Gorlock the Destroyer meme] at this point?' I don't even care," Ali said.

After the viral popularity, Lopez has garnered over 738,000 followers on TikTok and more than 238,000 followers on Instagram. She has also appeared on numerous other videos.

Alison makes POV, fashion, and lip sync videos on social media. She went again when netizens found her high school photo before she transitioned.

Stay tuned for more news on viral social media posts.