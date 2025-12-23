What happened on General Hospital today? Recap for December 23, 2025

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

On the December 23, 2025 episode of General Hospital, courtroom testimony sets off major fallout while personal secrets unravel across Port Charles. Chase takes the stand in Willow’s defense and openly questions the PCPD’s handling of the investigation, putting his career in jeopardy. His statements spark immediate consequences and intensify tensions with Dante.

Alexis continues her aggressive legal strategy by calling Portia to testify, leading to shocking admissions about past misconduct, blackmail, and her personal life. Portia’s testimony has devastating effects on Curtis and Trina, exposing fractures within their family and leaving relationships strained.

Outside the courtroom, emotional confrontations follow as Curtis demands answers and Trina struggles with betrayal. Meanwhile, conflicts involving Drew, Tracy, Martin, and Laura add to the day’s drama. The episode closes with a new twist in the shooting case when Alexis receives an anonymous tip that could shift suspicion in a major way, just as the trial pauses for the holidays.

Everything that happened on General Hospital on December 23, 2025

The day begins at General Hospital. Ava visits Portia, who is anxious about being subpoenaed to testify in Willow’s trial. Portia worries about what might come out in court. Ava advises her to stay calm and say as little as possible.

Ava reminds her that Nina only suggested a motive and offered no proof. Portia thanks her for the support.

At the courthouse, Justine informs Dante that Alexis has called Portia as a witness. Dante is unsettled and wonders how Curtis factors into this. In the gallery, Curtis sits with Trina and Kai. They pretend Trina is only there to support Kai, but the tension is obvious.

Brook Lynn arrives with Chase as he prepares to testify. Chase notices Dante in the courtroom and looks uncomfortable. Brook Lynn urges him to be careful with his words.

Alexis meets briefly with Drew and Willow. Alexis insists the PCPD arrested the wrong person. Chase is then called to the stand. Alexis questions him about his relationship with Willow.

Chase admits he worried Willow became a suspect too quickly. He says the department ignored his concerns. He confirms he conducted his own investigation because he believes Willow is innocent.

Chase explains that there were originally eight suspects. Several had strong motives. Two had questionable alibis. He states Willow was arrested prematurely.

He adds that another suspect was arrested and released, not because evidence was disproven, but because it was never fully examined. Chase calls the trial a miscarriage of justice.

Justine objects, but Alexis presses on. Chase says there is no proof of placing Willow at the scene. There is no explanation for how the gun ended up in her room.

On cross-examination, Chase admits he cannot prove Willow’s innocence. Dante immediately orders Chase to report to the station.

Portia arrives at court with Ava. Alexis calls Portia to the stand. Drew panics and questions the move, but Alexis insists it will help Willow.

Under oath, Portia admits she once falsified medical test results. She explains she altered Heather Webber’s results. She also admits Drew discovered the truth and blackmailed her.

Portia reveals Drew pressured her to use Curtis and Aurora Media against him. She openly says she hates Drew but denies shooting him.

Alexis asks about Portia’s visits to the Quartermaine estate and Edward’s gun collection. Portia denies knowing about the weapons.

When asked where she was the night Drew was shot, Portia breaks down. She eventually admits she was in Isaiah Gannon’s hotel room.

She explains her marriage was over and she leaned on Isaiah for support. She apologizes to Curtis and Trina. Trina runs out of the courtroom in tears.

Outside, Trina explodes at Kai. She says her mother betrayed her father. Portia tries to speak, but Trina shuts her down. Curtis arrives and sends Kai home with Trina. He then asks Portia if the baby she is carrying is his or Isaiah’s.

Back in court, the judge adjourns the trial until after the New Year. Drew lashes out at Alexis, calling her strategy a disaster. Justine warns Drew that the extortion accusations will be investigated.

At the Metro Court, Laura meets Martin for lunch and invites him to Christmas dinner. Nearby, Tracy eats with Michael. She worries Alexis could call her back to testify. Tracy later confronts Martin about the Quartermaine heirlooms.

Laura pushes Martin to apologize. He does so coldly and storms off to find Drew.

Brook Lynn vents to Michael about Chase’s testimony. At the station, Dante confronts Chase. He accuses him of undermining the department and damaging the case.

Chase fires back and accuses Dante of protecting Michael. Dante suspends Chase and orders him to turn in his badge and gun.

Later, Curtis confronts Portia again. She admits she does not know who the baby’s father is. Curtis tells her to stay away from Trina. He walks off, leaving Portia devastated. Ava arrives to comfort her.

The episode ends with Alexis receiving an anonymous letter. It claims Michael was at Drew’s house the night of the shooting and that Tracy saw him. The message hints that the case is far from over.

Catch General Hospital on ABC.