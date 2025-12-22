General Hospital spoilers: Willow’s trial resumes, Portia’s secret at risk, and Chase gets devastating news

General Hospital airs on ABC (Image via YouTube/@General Hospital)

On Tuesday, December 23, 2025, the episode of General Hospital focuses back on the courtroom as Willow’s trial resumes and the stakes rise for everyone involved. Alexis presses forward with Willow’s defence, determined to secure her freedom, but the strategy puts Portia directly in the spotlight.

Subpoenaed to testify, Portia faces intense pressure on the stand, where her secret threatens to unravel and expose new complications involving Curtis and Trina. As Alexis pushes for answers, unexpected intel could surface that alters the direction of the case and shakes up key alibis.

Outside the courtroom, Portia turns to Ava for support, while tensions simmer elsewhere in Port Charles. Dante continues investigating the missing traffic cam footage and confronts Chase, raising serious questions that could have damaging consequences. Meanwhile, Tracy and Laura cross paths, setting the stage for a tense conversation tied to recent power shifts and controversial decisions affecting the city.

General Hospital spoilers for December 23, 2025

Alexis pushes Portia on the stand

Willow’s trial explodes when Alexis calls Portia to testify. Alexis believes Portia had a motive to want Drew dead. She pressures her relentlessly in court. Portia tries to shut the questions down. Emotions run high as the truth begins to emerge. Portia ultimately admits she was with Isaiah the night Drew was shot. That confession gives her an alibi, but it also destroys her secret. Curtis and Trina are blindsided by what they hear. Alexis realises she has lost another suspect. The courtroom buzzes with fallout.

New intel could save Willow

Just as Alexis hits a dead end, new information surfaces. The intel arrives at a critical moment in the trial. It may point away from Portia and toward a stronger suspect. Michael’s alibi could finally unravel. Someone may have overheard a damaging Quartermaine conversation. Alexis sees a possible opening for the defence. Hope flickers for Willow’s freedom. The case suddenly feels alive again. Every word now matters. One revelation could change the verdict entirely.

Portia leans on Ava

After the courtroom disaster, Portia turns to Ava. She is shaken and scared. Ava urges her to stay calm and guarded. Their friendship deepens in the aftermath. Portia worries about her marriage and her family. The weight of her confession hits hard. Ava offers support without judgment. She reminds Portia that survival comes first, and trust becomes Portia’s lifeline. The damage may already be done, but Ava stands by her side.

Dante questions Chase

The missing traffic cam footage raises serious concerns. Dante confronts Chase directly. He needs answers and accountability. Chase is insulted by the accusation. He insists he would never destroy evidence. Tension builds between the two officers. Dante refuses to let it go. The investigation intensifies within the PCPD. Chase now feels scrutinised from all sides. Brennan’s secret remains hidden for now. Suspicion threatens to fracture long-standing trust.

Tracy and Laura clash again

Tracy runs into Laura amid rising Port Charles tension. The sale of the piers looms large. Tracy questions Laura’s sudden change of heart. She does not trust Sidwell or the deal. Laura stands firm but looks uneasy. Their conversation is sharp and loaded. Old power dynamics resurface quickly. Personal history colours every word. Monica’s absence is quietly felt. Two formidable women test each other once more, and nothing feels settled between them.

Catch General Hospital on ABC.