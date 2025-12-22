What happened on General Hospital today? Recap for December 22, 2025

General Hospital airs on ABC (Image via YouTube/@General Hospital)

On the December 22, 2025 episode of General Hospital, emotions run high across Port Charles as old conflicts soften and new problems take shape. Britt and Brad land at the PCPD over a dine-and-dash and fear a night in jail, while Jason quietly steps in to resolve the situation.

Ava and Nina meet at the Metro Court and begin mending their fractured friendship, agreeing not to let recent events destroy their bond.

Curtis pushes back against Jordan’s doubts and makes it clear he is not willing to give up on their relationship, despite Trina’s anger.

Holiday gatherings bring moments of warmth, including Lulu’s Christmas tree party, where Rocco offers a sincere apology and helps ease tension between Dante and Gio. Romantic sparks ignite when Molly finally admits her feelings for Cody, and Emma supports Gio during a difficult evening.

The episode closes with rising stakes as Portia is served papers ordering her to testify in Willow’s trial.

Everything that happened on General Hospital on December 22, 2025

Britt and Brad start the day in trouble. Chase brings them to the PCPD for a dine-and-dash. Britt insists it is a misunderstanding. She says she left her credit card at home and planned to return. Chase listens but remains sceptical.

They are placed in an interrogation room and given one phone call. Britt tries Nina first. Nina sends her straight to voicemail. With few options left, Britt reluctantly reaches out to Jason.

Across town, Ava meets Nina at the Metro Court. Ava wants answers, but she also wants peace. She does not want the situation with Portia to destroy their friendship.

Nina swears she did not call the police. She admits she has made worse choices in the past to protect her daughter.

Nina fears she has lost Portia for good. Ava reassures her. She refuses to judge Nina and values their bond. They agree their friendship is worth saving. Ava believes there is still hope with Portia as well.

Curtis later meets with Jordan. She asks how the charges against him were dropped so suddenly. Curtis explains that new evidence has surfaced, strengthening the case against Willow. He thanks Jordan for standing by him.

Curtis insists Trina will be supported no matter what happens with the baby. Jordan hesitates. She worries that Trina believes Curtis betrayed Portia with her.

Fearing further damage, Jordan suggests they end things now. Curtis refuses. He says he will not give up on them again.

At Alexis’ house, the mood is lighter. Jason, Danny, Kristina, and Molly surprise Alexis with a Christmas tree. She is touched and says Sam would have loved the moment. As they decorate, talk turns to Molly and Cody.

Jason shares what he saw at the Brown Dog. Britt kissed Cody while drunk.

Cody pushed her away and stayed all night, watching the door. The story gives Molly pause. Soon after, Jason gets a call from Britt and leaves for the station.

Kristina encourages Molly to be brave. Molly hesitates and doubts herself. Danny steps in with blunt honesty. He says guys are clueless. If she has feelings, she needs to say so. Molly listens and makes a decision.

Meanwhile, Tracy visits the stables and runs into Cody. Outback steals her glove, creating a brief distraction. Cody retrieves it and apologises. They sit down for a game of backgammon. Cody admits he once again messed things up with Molly. Tracy urges him to fix it and praises Molly’s intelligence. Snow begins to fall, and Cody walks Tracy back to the house.

Back at the PCPD, Jason arrives and learns about the charge. He refuses to bail Brad out and walks away. Brad lashes out and claims Jason has abandoned Britt. Britt says nothing but looks shaken.

Later, Chase returns with a surprise. Brad and Britt are released. Jason paid the bill with a generous tip. Their punishment remains. They are banned from the café.

At Lulu’s, a Christmas tree party brings family together. Lulu asks Sonny and Laura to help keep the peace. Dante arrives, followed by Rocco and Charlotte. Gio later shows up with cookies. Rocco asks Gio outside and thanks him for coming. The tension slowly fades.

Rocco later addresses the group. He apologises to Laura for risking her campaign. He thanks everyone for their support. Laura embraces him. Dante is proud. Gio smiles.

Elsewhere, Emma worries about Gio. She brings mistletoe as a gesture of support. They meet outside Lulu’s and share a kiss.

At Isaiah’s cabin, Portia struggles with fear and guilt. She worries about losing Trina and harming her unborn child. Isaiah comforts her and offers steady support. A knock interrupts them. A server delivers legal papers. Portia learns she must testify in Willow’s trial.

The episode ends on a contrast. Molly finds Cody at the stables and finally kisses him. He kisses her back. At the same time, Portia stares at the summons, knowing tomorrow will change everything.

Catch General Hospital on ABC.