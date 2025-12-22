“She is so unlikable" — General Hospital fans slam Portia for hiding the paternity truth from Curtis

Brook Kerr as Portia Robinson on General Hospital [Image © ABC]

The current chief of medical staff on ABC’s General Hospital, Portia Robinson, is going through a change in her story arc. However, longtime fans may find her storyline a repeat from her own past. Meanwhile, she stands in the centre of the Drew shootout case with her legal but estranged husband, Curtis, as the mob war looms large on Port Charles.

Portia’s current story arc has the soap’s fans going up in arms against her actions and secrecies. One fan going by the name, Leslie Sklar, commented:

“She is so unlikable, couldn't be honest if her life depended on it. In my opinion, if she PC she wouldn't be missed.”

Leslie was replying to Cheryl Demind’s post on the Facebook fan page, titled General Hospital Fans – Official. Cheryl had posted her opinion that Portia should be honest with Curtis and tell him the truth about not knowing her baby’s father.

Many fans have called out Portia’s lies and called her a hypocrite.

Some fans have justified the storyline ideal for a soap opera while others believe it opens an arc for Brad who is back to the soap soon.

Meanwhile, other stories in focus on the long-running ABC soap include Brad’s return and meeting with Britt, Willow and Michael’s court battles, and Sidwell’s sinister moves on Laura and Sonny. Valentin’s return to town as a fugitive also complicated matters for the WSB and PCPD.

General Hospital: Why has Portia invited fan wrath?

Portia Robinson, played by Brooke Kerr, joined the soap in March 2020, introduced as Trina’s very busy doctor mother. Later, on General Hospital, her back story was revealed when fans learnt how her marriage with Marcus Taggert fell through due to her affair with Curtis Ashford. While she became pregnant with Trina during her affair, she kept Trina’s paternity a secret from both her daughter and Curtis for two decades.

While Curtis hated secrecies and lies, Portia managed to justify Trina’s paternity secret. Moreover, she took advantage of Curtis’s dislike for his wife, Jordan’s lies. As such, she stepped into the gap in the breaking marriage and in 2023, Portia and Curtis were married.

Besides a compassionate doctor, Portia is a fiercely loving mother. As such, she tampered with Heather Webber’s test results to save Trina from the criminal. Brad Cooper was privy to her secret and became the source of a leak to Congressman Drew. As such, Drew, who wanted a revenge on Curtis, used the intel to blackmail the doctor into doing his bidding. Portia left her own actions and Drew’s blackmails a secret from Curtis for a long time.

However, when things turned ugly, she had to spill all to her husband, who turned livid for being lied to for months. While Curtis promised to protect Portia, he declared an end to their loving marriage. As such, the couple remained separated but legally married to sort out the Drew mess.

In this meantime, Curtis sought emotional support from his former spouse Jordan, while Portia had a whirlwind affair with Dr. Isaiah Gannon. Portia soon found herself pregnant, with no knowledge about the baby’s biological father. While Jordan guessed her pregnancy and told Curtis, Isaiah learnt about it as a colleague. Besides them, Portia told Ava, Elizabeth and Britt about her condition.

Currently, Isaiah hopes he may be the father of the baby while Curtis believes he is the father, as do Trina, Stella and Henry. However, Portia continues to keep her affair with Isaiah a secret leading to a lot of misunderstanding. Whether she gets a paternity test done soon and reveals the biological father’s identity remains to be seen.

How would Portia’s actions affect others on General Hospital?

Since Portia does not know the real identity of the father of her baby, the suspense stays hanging on the soap’s storyline. As such, Curtis is getting ready to co-parent the baby while he and Jordan are keeping their romance at bay. Moreover, Trina, Stella and Marshall are possibly hoping for a family reunion to celebrate the arrival of the new baby.

That may become the scenario if Curtis is revealed to be the real father. However, if Isaiah is the father, Curtis will feel betrayed. Moreover, Trina may realize the timeline and her mother’s betrayal. Moreover, Portia’s reputation at the hospital will also be at stake. As such, she may continue to keep Isaiah’s connection with her and the baby hidden.

She may consider lying to Isaiah, as she had kept Trina’s paternity hidden from Curtis. This will likely leave her open to blackmails and more drama if someone like Brad Cooper finds out the truth.

Continue watching General Hospital to see Portia’s predicament in the coming days.