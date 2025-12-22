How much money did Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua make from their Netflix fight?

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 19: Anthony Joshua celebrates victory over Jake Paul after their heavyweight bout during Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua at Kaseya Center on December 19, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images for Netflix)

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua reportedly earned around $92 million each from their heavyweight boxing match, streamed live on Netflix, according to Celebrity Net Worth and media reports citing a total purse of $184 million.

The event took place on December 19, 2025, at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, as part of Netflix's push into live sports events.

Promoted by Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) in partnership with the streaming giant, it followed Paul's controversial 2024 victory over Mike Tyson. It positioned the platform as a major player in combat sports.

Billed as "Judgment Day," the professional eight-round bout used 10-ounce gloves and drew record viewership, blending celebrity influencer appeal with elite heavyweight boxing.

Anthony Joshua, seeking to rebuild momentum, faced Paul, who aimed to cement his credibility against a former champion.

The fight was included free for all Netflix subscribers worldwide, driving subscriber growth without traditional pay-per-view costs.

Industry experts noted the Netflix model could revolutionise fighter pay through upfront guarantees.

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua: Who are these heavyweight stars?

Jake Paul is the 28-year-old American social media star who transitioned to professional boxing and entered the fight with a 12-1 record, including seven knockouts.

He co-founded Most Valuable Promotions to create high-profile events- building additional income through sponsorships, merchandise and ventures that pushed his pre-fight net worth to approximately $200 million.

His previous standout payday came from the 2024 Netflix fight against Mike Tyson, reportedly earning him around $40 million.

Anthony Joshua is the 36-year-old British heavyweight icon and 2012 Olympic gold medalist who brought a 28-4 record with 25 knockouts into the bout.

As a former two-time unified champion, he has amassed over $275 million in career earnings from major title fights and endorsements, with a net worth estimated between $150 million and $ 200 million. His highest prior purse was about $75 million from the Oleksandr Usyk rematch.

The matchup originated from Paul's aggressive callouts of top names post-Tyson win, creating a crossover spectacle that highlighted streaming's role in modern boxing promotion.

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua: Fight breakdown, key moments, earnings and aftermath

Purse details varied across reports, citing a total of $184 million, split evenly at $92 million each. Some speculations, however, point to £140 million, equivalent to approximately $187 million or $93-94 million per fighter.

Paul hyped a combined $267 million on social media. However, combat journalists like Ariel Helwani suggested that actual figures, although still historic, were likely lower, given the streaming model's focus on subscriber growth.

The action saw Joshua gradually break down Paul, dropping him in rounds 4, 5 and 6 before finishing with a right hand at 1:31 of round 6.

Paul suffered a confirmed double jaw fracture, skipped the post-fight press conference for hospital treatment and surgery, and later posted an X-ray while remaining defiant, joking about fighting Canelo Alvarez soon and planning a cruiserweight return.

Joshua, in his post-fight interview, respected Paul's toughness, admitted to rust from a layoff, and immediately called out Tyson Fury for a potential 2026 showdown.

He downplayed the performance but emphasized the global platform's value, stating it wasn't his career-high payday, but an important opportunity to showcase his skills.

Tax complexities added another layer. With the fight in no-state-tax Florida, both avoided local taxes, but Joshua, as a UK resident, faced approximately 37% U.S. federal withholding plus UK income tax top-ups and National Insurance, potentially deducting $45-66 million and netting far less than Paul, who primarily dealt with federal taxes only.

Promoters like Eddie Hearn defended the financial incentive as unrefutable, while MVP highlighted the need to attract new audiences to boxing. These earnings, even at conservative estimates, marked a shift in fighter compensation driven by streaming platforms.

Paul stayed positive despite the loss and injury. On Instagram, he posted:

"great experience. i love this sport. time to rest recover and return to cruiserweight. who do you want to see me fight?"

In another post, he said:

"Surgery went well thanks for all the love and support. 2 titanium plates on each side. Some teeth removed. Have to have only liquids for 7 days so no @doghausdogs :"

The event's commercial success, including record gate revenue for the venue, validated crossover bouts despite purist criticism, proving streaming can deliver unprecedented viewership and paydays.

Where to watch Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua fight?

The full Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua fight, including undercard and highlights, is available on demand exclusively for Netflix subscribers worldwide.

Stream the replay anytime via the Netflix app or website at no additional cost.

