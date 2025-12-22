Baddies USA episode 5: Chrisean Rock accuses DJ Sky High Baby of trashing Tesehki on Instagram

Chrisean Rock poses with fans (Image Via Getty)

Baddies USA episode 5 saw the cast member heading to New York in the Baddies bus.

Natalie Nunn and Lemuel Plummer, CEO of Zeus, joined them.

The atmosphere was festive, and the girls were enjoying themselves after a successful show.

But all hell broke loose when Chrisean confronted DJ Sky about backbiting her sister on social media.

The atmosphere turned tense, and the girls even remarked that they had never seen Chrisean so mad before.

Chrisean Rock’s sister Tesehki called out DJ Sky on Instagram and said that she would slap her for money.

DJ Sky, in response, allegedly threw shade at her on Instagram.

Now, Chrisean is clapping back at DJ Sky for her behaviour against her sister.

Baddies USA episode 5: DJ Sky tries to clear the air with Chrisean







In the episode, during their bus ride to New York, the cast members confronted DJ Sky about the music not playing correctly during rehearsals.

When Sky refused to acknowledge the complaint, there was a big uproar from the cast members.

They began discussing their own personal experiences with the music when Sky started to clarify her stance.

But still Chrisean jumps in the conversation and says:



“Aye aye, at the rehearsals when I actually wanted to play my way, she was playing vibe.”



Chrisean retorted:



“But your sister came to DJ booth saying you have requested her song. She requested Vibe.”



DJ Sky then explains in her confessional interview:



“Chrisean starts to come back at me about last night. Honestly, this is a Baddies tour; why are we talking about this? It was a rehearsal! That was not the show.”



The conversation soon turned from rehearsal to Tesehki.

Chrisean started talking about her liking “messy stuff” on Instagram about her sister.

DJ Sky replied:



“I swear to God, I didn’t do it. I swear to God on my daughter. Why are you lying on me like that?”



All the while, Crisean was talking and explaining the issue to other cast members, saying that she had screenshots.

She then pulls out her phone and says:



“I have got receipts!”



DJ Sky goes on to explain that those were “debunked” before she came here.

But Chrisean still pulls out “receipts” from her phone.

She states:



“She is doing messy s**t. She wants a storyline ‘cause she is just a DJ.”



Nunu also talks about it in her confessional, saying:



“You gotta be careful on that internet, man. If you are saying and doing things on the Internet, you gotta be prepared to stand on what you do and say.”



Chrisean shows cast members some of her pictures, making dubious remarks that she allegedly claims DJ Sky “liked.”

She says:



“She liked it. What do you mean ya? It’s messy. You are my friend or not? These are receipts.”



Chrisean then remarks:



“It’s the thing about it. You don’t like playing DJ, so now she wants to be like a Baddie, so she is liking weird stuff.”



DJ Sky gets incensed and says that she “swears on her daughter” that she did nothing “like that.”

Chrisean says in her confessional interview:



“Just because you loud, don’t make you look like you less lying like you are lying.”



She also accuses Sky of doing “messy s**t” for clout and TV.

Kold Killa discusses the argument in her confessional and states that she has never seen Chrisean “madder” than she has ever been.

Chrisean goes on to hit DJ Sky, which escalates to a physical fight.

Stay tuned for more such updates.