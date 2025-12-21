Baddies USA episode 5: Persuasion and Summer’s fight pulls other cast members into chaos

The cast of Baddies USA (Image Via Getty)

The Baddies USA episode 5 started off with the Baddies rehearsing along with Natalie for their tour.

She also promised to give Baddie's chain to the members who do not have it yet.

But the rehearsals take a sour turn when Summer and Persuasion are engaged in a verbal and physical fight.

But soon the fight involves all the cast members, who also take part in the spat.

Later in the episode, Summer’s behavior troubles the cast members, who advise her to change her ways.

This is not the first time Summer has been involved in a fight with a cast member.

In episode 3 of Baddies USA, she had a physical altercation with Tesehki.

Baddies USA episode 5: Persuasion and Summer’s fight shake the rehearsals

The episode starts with the Baddies in the club for their rehearsals.

Persuasion starts to take a verbal dig at Summer.

As Summer comes near to her, Persuasion warns her and says:

“You better watch out before I beat the f*ck out of you.”

This incenses Summer, who comes with a blow to her.

The fight becomes intense, and the other cast members have to jump in.

Security intervenes, and the two are pulled apart.

Summer then clarifies in her confessional interview:

“You try to get dilly and I got silly around this m**herf**king b**ch. Keep it cute because I am going to smack the f**k out of you. BGC, Baddie, I don’t give a f**k about none of that. You can get a sue on my mama.”

After they are pulled apart Persuasion gets really angry and states:

“You picked the right bad girl, b**ch.”

Summer retorts back and says that she “earned this.”

When girls try to calm Persuasion down, she asks them not to interrupt as Summer came on to her first.

In her confessional interview, Persuasion states:

“I whooped some a**. I gave her exactly what the f**k she is looking for… Who the f**k she thought she was coming up on me? Baby, this is not a walk in the park. I might walk you through the park, but you are not gonna walk me in any f**king where.”

After the duo was calmed down, Natalie Nunn walked in.

She talked to Summer and stated:

“Summer, but why did you do that?”

Before Summer could answer, MariahLynn remarked:

“Because Summer is a hating a** b**tch.”

Summer shushed her by saying that she will “beat" her up.

This comment made MariahLynn mad, and she went up to Summer to fight her.

In her confessional interview, MariahLynn remarks:

“Summer is acting m**her f**king dufus. I mean, she looks like a drunk mess and is giving liability to us.”

The girls and the crew try to calm Summer and MariahLynn down before any of them starts fighting.

But still both of them start throwing punches at each other.

Natalie Nunn had to intervene, and staff tried to break them apart.

Ahna Mac states in her confessional:

“I hear some Mhhhh Rrrrrrr. Like shut the f**k up b**tch. You have been going all day, like please relax. But I guess you want to keep going at Mariah, so if here Mariah go, If Mariah fights, I fight. I mean, there is that.”

Natalie tries to calm Mariah and states:

“Mariah, I need you to perform!”

Natalie even states in her confessional:

“What are we doing? Summer is nuts. We have to be able to separate. Time to get to work and the beefs.”

Natalie shouts at Summer and exclaims:

“ Summer! Stop! You guys are fighting. Your face is f**ked up. I don’t know how the f**k you are going to be outside performing with us onstage, looking like that.”

