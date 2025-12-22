"It's part of a romance scam”: Lisa’s daughter Faith warns her about Daniel in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days pair Lisa and Daniel (Image via TLC)

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Lisa has finally decided to meet Daniel, despite having had her fair share of past relationships. The newest cast member revealed that she had spent the last 21 years living as a lesbian and was married five times.

As Lisa sat down with her friends and family for a chat, she opened up more about Daniel. Lisa’s daughter, Faith, expressed concern for her mother, suggesting that she might be scammed. She told Lisa,

“The lovebombing right away. It’s part of a romance scam. They go for single, older women who are desperately looking for somebody.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days: Lisa makes a big revelation about money

Faith warned Lisa about Daniel being a potential scammer:

“They want them to give all the compliments, all the love.”

However, Lisa quickly intervenes and tells her daughter,

“Hold on. First of all, do I look like an old, vulnerable woman searching for somebody on the internet? I was minding my own business not looking for anybody.”

Lisa soon revealed in the confessional clip about sending Daniel money.

“Even though I live paycheck to paycheck, I sent Daniel money every two weeks.”

Lisa breaks down in tears in a confessional clip as she talks about how her relationship might have affected her daughter. Now she wants to make it up to her. She said,

“I have been in so many relationships and moved around so much on this poor child when she was little, but that time I was searching for who I was. I want to show her that this is different. I am a grown-up, I am not the young mom who is trying to take care of a young child and having relationships after relationships. I want my happily ever after. I want this forever.”

Lisa talks to Faith about their disagreement and makes a promise to her

After Faith showed concern about Lisa being scammed by Daniel, the two got into a disagreement. However, Lisa soon convinced her daughter that she would always be her priority and made a promise to her:

“I promise you with the bottom of my heart I am not marrying Daniel while I am in Nigeria. I am trying to understand your feelings and trying not fight about it. I am going there to know him better to see if we are compatible."

However, Faith cried and alleged that Lisa is not willing to listen to her:

“You never listen. I am telling you to think about us first.”

Lisa later opened up about the growing complexities and doubts her daughter is having:

“I understand where Faith is coming from and I understand she has been down this road with past relationships over and over again. I think Daniel is different. I think he is a precious man.”

Watch 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days exclusively on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC. Stay tuned for more updates.