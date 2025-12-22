90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days pair Forrest and Sheena finally meet after 7 years

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days (Image via TLC)

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Forrest and Sheena met after seven years of waiting. As the two hugged, Sheena broke down in tears, and it was an emotional moment for the couple.

Forrest’s parents witnessed the emotional union of the two.

“Our journey’s about to start, and we’re gonna go to the next level,” Forrest said.

When the two finally met, Forrest held Sheena’s hands and told her:

“Meeting you and being with you finally is my world.”

Earlier, Sheena and Forrest’s mother got into a heated argument after the latter discovered the money issue. Forrest said in the confessional,

“My mother did not take kindly to Sheena lying about the money again. She sent messages to Sheena that made her really upset and hurt, so I hope my mom will not fight with Sheena. Sheena and I have been waiting seven years to meet up with each other, and I just want everything to go smoothly.”

Molly had earlier mentioned that a woman from Indonesia had scammed Forrest, and once they met, things fell apart between the two. However, much to Forrest’s surprise, Molly and Sheena hugged each other and kept their differences aside for a while as the two embraced and broke down in tears. Molly apologized to Forrest's parents:

“I humbly apologize for everything that has happened. It's good to see you guys, we are like a family now.”

Molly confronted Sheena after she lied about the money

Molly and Forrest’s father were overwhelmed and happy to see their son have his happy moment, but Molly said in the confessional clip,

“But apology aside, there are still some things that have to be discussed and talked about before we can proceed.”

When Molly asked the two a few personal questions, Forrest tried to stop his mother and said

“You're pushing too far. This isn't the right time or place.”

As the preview teaser of the upcoming episode shows, Molly still tries to ask Sheena about her lying about the money. Molly said in the confessional clip,

“Sheena already has that control, that thumb on him. Let's not forget she was giving all of her money to her parents instead of saving for their future. You haven't given me a direct answer as to why you lied. The pieces aren't lining up.”

There were some ongoing concerns about Sheena asking Forrest to install cameras in his house so that she could keep an eye on him.