"Don't get arrested at the airport." 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Forrest doesn't want his mother to join the Mile High Club

In 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 8, episode two, which streamed on TLC at 8:00 pm ET on Sunday, December 14, 2025, Forrest was getting ready to go to the Philippines to meet his long-time online girlfriend, Sheena, for the first time.

Forrest, along with his mother and stepfather, gets ready for their trip by plane. What begins as a talk about fears of flying quickly turns into one of the strangest moments of the show during their travel to the airport.

Forrest finds out that his mom playfully thought about being part of the Mile High Club on a plane, and he feels a rush of fear. He tells her while they are in a car:

Please, Mom, don't get arrested on the airplane joining the Mile High Club.

More details about Forrest and Sheena explored on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

As they talk before boarding the flight in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 8's latest episode, Forrest checks in with his stepfather, Dev, who is flying for the first time.

“So Dev, this is your first flight,” Forrest says. “How you feeling about it?” Dev admits he is nervous, adding, “Well, kind of scary. Don’t know what to expect.”

That is when the conversation takes an unexpected turn. Forrest casually reveals something his mother said earlier.

“I was asking Dev earlier if he wanted to do Mile High Club.” Dev laughs and responds, “Oh, yeah. Mile High Club.”

But Forrest immediately points out the reality of the situation, as he said further, “You might have to battle people to get to the bathroom.” As the joke lands, Forrest’s discomfort becomes obvious as he expresses in a confessional, admitting:

“I didn’t realize that was on her to-do list. I hope she does not go through with it.”

He then directly pleads with his mom, clearly embarrassed and worried, asking her not to get arrested on the flight, joining the Mile High Club, adding humour to the scene.

Forrest is a 32-year-old man from The Dalles, Oregon. He revealed early in the season that he has autism and ADHD, and he openly admits that relationships can be difficult for him.

“It can be very hard for me at times to relate to other people,” Forrest shared.

Forrest has been in a long-distance online relationship with Sheena for seven years, but they have never met in person. To feel connected and safe, he turned his home into a fully monitored smart house, as he described:

“I have tons of light bulbs, I have sensors for everything. And to top it off, I have security cameras that my girlfriend, Sheena, pretty much has access to 24/7.”

Sheena is a 40-year-old woman from the Philippines. She works as a veterinarian in Manila and has been part of Forrest’s life for years, despite never meeting him face-to-face. According to Forrest, their bond grew quickly and deeply.

“I just fell more and more in love with her every single day,” he said.

However, Sheena has raised concerns among viewers and Forrest’s family, especially when it comes to money. Forrest revealed that they share a joint account to save for her K-1 visa. That account has been emptied twice.

The first time, Sheena claimed her parents took the money. Later, she admitted she was the one who withdrew $4,000 and sent it to them. She said she had a good reason, but details remain unclear.

Forrest’s family, particularly his mom, Molly, does not trust Sheena, and her concerns come from experience. Forrest previously dated a woman from Indonesia who scammed him out of all his money.

“She blatantly lied,” Molly said about Sheena. “That pisses me off.”

Molly believes some of Sheena’s behavior mirrors his ex’s actions, especially when it comes to finances. While Forrest chooses to believe Sheena, Molly stays skeptical and protective.

Molly remains deeply involved in Forrest’s life. In the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 8 premiere, she even took him to an adult shop to buy lingerie and personal items for Sheena, which many viewers found inappropriate.

