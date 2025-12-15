"I'm just really upset" - 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Emma opens up on feeling rejected moments after landing to finally see Ziad

Emma and Ziad from 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 8 (Image via TLC)

Emma arrived to meet Ziad after a 20-hour flight for their planned reunion on the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 8, which aired on December 14, 2025.

Upon landing, she expressed her immediate reaction, stating,

"I'm just really upset. This is just not how I pictured, like, the first, like, couple minutes."

Emma anticipated a positive and welcoming encounter, but the initial interaction quickly became tense.

Both Emma and Ziad had differing expectations regarding behavior, communication, and personal boundaries, which shaped the first moments of their meeting at the airport.

Emma and Ziad’s tense airport reunion on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

Emma describes the unexpected start

Emma expressed her disappointment with how the reunion began. She stated, "I just got off a 20-hour flight to come and see him. And like, I get (censored) the second I get off the plane." She emphasized that she expected a more affectionate and excited response, saying,

"I just thought it was gonna be more, like, special and, like, romantic, and he was gonna be more excited to see me."

Emma​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ also talked about Ziad's instructions to her regarding her behavior. She explained that he was telling her to follow certain rules and to "respect" his religion when they met for the first time.

She pointed out that religion had not been mentioned as a matter that could be a problem in any of their previous conversations, including talks about meeting at the airport, physical greetings, or clothing.

Emma said that these new expectations from her side limited her actions and made her unsure of her behavior.

She also recounted that she felt very limited even in small gestures and words, as she said that she could not make minor comments about her look, among which one was if he liked her "boobs," and she thought of it as a simple and intimate way of ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌sharing.

Ziad explains his perspective

Ziad shared his perspective regarding cultural and religious boundaries. He said,

"I'm Muslim. I respect my religion. I told her we can hug each other, we can give kisses on cheek. She told me, 'Yeah, I understand that. So no problem.'"

He​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ also mentioned that Emma's reaction was different from what he expected.

In fact, he was intending to kiss her on the cheek but she moved away and, according to him, was more concerned about her "makeup" than the interaction.

Moreover, Ziad was giving the directions while they were getting there, telling Emma how to manage the luggage and asking that some things be done between them while he was stressing the "bags" as a part of the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌operation.

Interaction at the airport

The airport exchange involved multiple misunderstandings and repeated attempts at communication.

Emma​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ asked Ziad about his behavior, but he did not answer. She explained that her reaction was because she was "upset."

While the luggage was being handled, Ziad was going to do it himself. He refused help from Emma, but she kept telling him to go on.

Once, Emma offered to hold the flowers, but Ziad would not have it and told her to keep them.

Finally, Emma pointed out some good things about Ziad and their relationship, especially the "good side" that she has noticed in ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌him. In a confessional, she said,

"So I'm reminding myself in this moment that he is the person that I do wanna be with. And you know, maybe we just need to get through this moment and see what happens the rest of the time I'm here."

Stay tuned for more updates.