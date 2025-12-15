FBI season 8 episode 10: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

FBI season 8 © CBS

FBI Season 8 Episode 10, Wolf Pack, is set to air on Monday, December 15, 2025. This episode is the second part of a special two-hour fall finale event. It follows directly after Episode 9, Lone Wolf, completing the storyline.

The plot of FBI season 8 episode 10 centers on chaos across the city. An attack stops cell, internet, and emergency services across New York. The FBI team needs to quickly find the people who caused this very large problem. They find out that the attack was done by people who believe in radical accelerationism. This group is obsessed with their goal of rebuilding society by destroying things.

The two-part event begins with an investigation into three murders. The case quickly goes from murder to a possible terrorist threat to the whole city. In FBI Season 8 Episode 10, there will be a crisis that tests how well the team can do their jobs.

FBI Season 8 Episode 10 "Wolf Pack" airs on the CBS Television Network. It will be broadcast on Monday, December 15, 2025. The episode is scheduled to air from 9:00 PM to 10:00 pm ET/PT. It follows the first part of the finale, Episode 9, which airs at 8:00 pm ET/PT. Both episodes will be available for streaming after the broadcast.





Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time (ET) Monday, December 15, 2025 8:00 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) Monday, December 15, 2025 5:00 p.m. Central Time (CT) Monday, December 15, 2025 7:00 p.m. British Time (BT/GMT) Tuesday, December 16, 2025 1:00 a.m. Central European Time (CET) Tuesday, December 16, 2025 2:00 a.m. Eastern European Time (EET) Tuesday, December 16, 2025 3:00 a.m. Indian Standard Time (IST) Tuesday, December 16, 2025 6:30 a.m. Japan Standard Time (JST) Tuesday, December 16, 2025 10:00 a.m.

The episode begins with what happened after the case from Lone Wolf. People go crazy all over the city when communication and emergency services are shut down. The job of the FBI team is to bring back order and find the people who did this huge attack. The agents find out that the group behind it is a radical accelerationist movement. The end goal of this group is to totally tear down the present social system.

Paramount+ has two main levels of subscription in the United States. The Essential plan costs $8.99 a month or $89.99 a year and has ads that begin on January 15, 2026. Choosing the Essential plan for a year instead of paying monthly would be cheaper. The Premium plan begins on January 15, 2026. It costs $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.

FBI Season 8 Episode 8 Recap

FBI Season 8 Episode 8, Ratlined, focused on an international crisis and a personal turning point for OA. The episode started with the murder of a journalist who was digging into sensitive information. The team quickly figured out that Quinn, the journalist's cameraman, had been taken hostage. The investigation found that the people who kidnapped her had links to Chinese anti-dissident groups working here in the US. The main goal of the case was to find Quinn before he could be sent to a labor camp abroad.

Quinn is a US citizen, so there was a sense of urgency. The team kept an eye on their leads and finally found one that led to a Chinese deputy attaché. Things got more complicated in the case when the deputy attaché was taken too. The team saved her, and she told them where Quinn was. Quinn was saved right on time. The case's ending was a big surprise. Instead of the US deputy attaché going to jail, the Chinese government took her away.

The episode also showed a big change in OA's personal life. In a past season, he finally told his girlfriend Gemma the truth about how serious his close call with death was. Gemma's reply was a confession that she had been with another person. This quick breakup ended their relationship right away. The moment left OA by himself, and it was a big change in his character. Maggie, his partner, stayed focused on their work together and was always there to support him.

FBI Season 8 Episode 10 will be available to stream on CBS.